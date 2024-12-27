Recreational harvest of Gulf gray triggerfish closes Jan. 1
Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish will close in Gulf state waters on Jan. 1. Harvest will open on March 1, 2025.
To learn more about current recreational triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine, click “Recreational Regulations”, “Reef Fish” and “Triggerfish” or download the Fish Rules App.
