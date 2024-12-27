When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 27, 2024 FDA Publish Date: December 27, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Tree Nuts (Cashews) Company Name: Gardners Candies, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Gardners Candies of Tyrone, PA is recalling its 1.25 ounce packages of Gardners Candies brand Cappuccino Meltaway® Bars because they may contain undeclared tree nuts (cashews). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide beginning on 09/01/2024 via retail stores and through mail orders via www.GardnersCandies.com.

The recalled Gardners Candies brand Cappuccino Meltaway Bars are packaged in a 1.25 ounce (35g), white plastic package marked with lot # 082725 stamped along the side which also serves as the expiration date 08/27/25. This product can also be found in Gardners Meltaway Treat Box marked with lot # 101625 or 112525. Each Meltaway Treat Box includes 2 Cappuccino Meltaway Bars along with other flavors of bars packaged together in a generic holiday box.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the tree nut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Production of the product has been suspended until the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 1.25 oz. packages of Cappuccino Meltaway Bars or Meltaway Treat Boxes are urged to call the Gardners Candies corporate office for a replacement. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM (ET) at 1-800-242-2639.