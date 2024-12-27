Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Robert Brooks

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released body-worn camera footage that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Robert Brooks, who died on December 10, 2024 after an encounter with New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) officers at Marcy Correctional Facility in Marcy, Oneida County.

On December 9, Mr. Brooks was transferred from Mohawk Correctional Facility to Marcy Correctional Facility, both in Oneida County. Mr. Brooks, who was handcuffed with his hands behind his back, was then taken to a medical examination room where the events captured in the video took place. Mr. Brooks was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of December 10.

The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released video from body-worn cameras that four correction officers were equipped with during the incident. The footage includes both the four videos at their full length and versions of the four videos cropped to show only images of Mr. Brooks and the officers’ interactions with Mr. Brooks. The release of this footage follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: This video contains content that viewers may find disturbing.