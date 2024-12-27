MDC offers classes on raccoon hide hair-on tanning Jan. 9 – 11 in three Missouri regions

Body

WARSAW, Mo. – Our ancestors utilized animal fur for making clothing, blankets, hats and more. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn the skill of hair-on tanning with raccoon hides during classes from 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 in Warsaw, Friday, Jan. 10 in Ashland and Saturday, Jan. 11 in Waynesville.

At the clinic, MDC staff will instruct participants on fleshing raccoon hides and salting them to take home and process further. Staff will demonstrate the remaining steps of hide preparation and how to lay out a simple hat pattern to make from raccoon hides.

Registered participants must be at least 16 years old. Children under 16 may attend with an adult to learn and assist.

The class locations are as follows:

Lost Valley Hatchery in Warsaw

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205435

Charles A Green Conservation Area in Ashland

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205436

Waynesville Rural Fire District Training Center in Waynesville

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205437

Participants should bring along one or two raccoon hides, preferably partially frozen, to work with. After harvesting the raccoon, skin and roll the flesh sides together. Place each hide in a leakproof bag and freeze. Remove hides from the freezer the night before the clinic, being mindful to avoid leaks.

If anyone has challenges obtaining a hide, they can email their instructor for guidance and are still welcome to attend and learn.

MDC asks all registered participants to wear old clothes, dressing in layers for both indoor and outdoor work. Participants should bring a rubber apron or heavy trash bag, sack lunch or snacks, and a plastic bucket or tub to transport hides at the end of the course. Fleshing knives and beams will be provided during the program.

Any questions should be directed to Conservation Educators Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov for the Warsaw class, Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov for the Ashland class and Dwight Warnke at Dwight.warnke@mdc.mo.gov for the Waynesville class.