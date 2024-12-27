CPRI LAWSUIT ALERT: Capri Holdings Ltd. Sued for Securities Fraud; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Learn How They Might Recover Their Losses

BOSTON, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: CPRI) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Capri Holdings Ltd. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/cpri.

What is this all about?

On August 10, 2023, Capri and Tapestry jointly announced their entry into a merger agreement, pursuant to which Tapestry would purchase Capri for $57 per share in cash. The Capri acquisition would combine three close competitors: Tapestry's Coach and Kate Spade brands and Capri's Michael Kors brand. The lawsuit alleges that after a seven-day hearing, on October 24, 2024, Judge Jennifer L. Rochon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's motion to preliminarily enjoin the Capri acquisition. In doing so, the court determined, among other things, that a "substantial body of compelling evidence" demonstrated that, in contrast to their public statements, defendants themselves believed that their brands were direct competitors in a well-defined "accessible luxury handbag market." On news, the price of Capri stock fell by nearly 50%.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Capri Holdings Ltd. common stock between August 10, 2023, and October 24, 2024 and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is February 21, 2025. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Capri Holdings Ltd., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

