KSPI INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ: KSPI) publicly traded securities between January 19, 2024 and September 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until February 18, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Kaspi.kz class action lawsuit. Captioned Krivenok v. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, No. 24-cv-10926 (C.D. Cal.), the Kaspi.kz class action lawsuit charges Kaspi.kz as well as certain of Kaspi.kz’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Kaspi.kz provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kaspi.kz class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kaspi.kz continued doing business with Russian entities, and also providing services to Russian citizens, after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, thereby exposing Kaspi.kz to the undisclosed risk of sanctions; (ii) Kaspi.kz engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; and (iii) certain of Kaspi.kz’s executives have links to reputed criminals.

The Kaspi.kz class action lawsuit further alleges that on September 19, 2024, Culper Research issued a report entitled “Kaspi.kz (KSPI): The NASDAQ-Listed Fintech Moving Money for Criminals and Kleptocrats.” On this news, the price of Kaspi.kz American depositary shares fell nearly 19% over two trading sessions, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Kaspi.kz publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Kaspi.kz class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Kaspi.kz class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Kaspi.kz class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Kaspi.kz class action lawsuit.

