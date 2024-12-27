Submit Release
CTS Corporation to Participate in the Needham Growth Conference

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announced today that Kieran O’Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2025, at 8:00 AM (EST). You may access a live webcast of the event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on the conference website for 90 days following the presentation.

About CTS 
  
CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com

Ashish Agrawal 
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 
CTS Corporation 
4925 Indiana Avenue 
Lisle, IL 60532 USA 
+1 (630) 577-8800 
ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com


