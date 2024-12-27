Submit Release
New Blueprint Partners Acquires 190,000-SF Manufacturing Facility In Fox Valley

Official logo of New Blueprint Partners, an industrial real estate investment firm

New Blueprint Partners

Exterior view of 606 East Murdock Avenue industrial facility showing main building facade with employee parking area in foreground

606 East Murdock Avenue facility in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, a 190,000-square-foot industrial property acquired by New Blueprint Partners

Overhead aerial photograph of 606 East Murdock Avenue industrial facility in Oshkosh, showing multiple buildings with white roofs, parking areas, and loading docks outlined in red to indicate property boundaries

Aerial view of 606 East Murdock Avenue property showing 190,000-square-foot industrial complex on 10.5 acres

Located in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, this strategic acquisition strengthens NBP's presence in Fox Valley, a region with over 300 manufacturing businesses.

WI, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Blueprint Partners ("NBP") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 606 East Murdock Avenue, a premier industrial property located in the City of Oshkosh, Winnebago County, Wisconsin. The Property, encompassing approximately 190,000 square feet of industrial buildings on 10.5 acres, was acquired for $8,500,000.

This acquisition marks a strategic investment for NBP in Fox Valley, a dynamic manufacturing hub. The Oshkosh-Neenah Metropolitan Statistical Area ("MSA") is home to over 300 manufacturing-related businesses, employing more than 22,000 people, and boasts manufacturing as its leading industry.

Transaction Highlights:
- The acquisition is priced at a below-average purchase price capitalization rate of 8.92%.
- The projected cash yield exceeds 8%, with an anticipated gross internal rate of return (IRR) of 16% within five years.
- Muza has consistently upgraded its technology and processes, reflecting long-term commitment to the site.

"Acquiring 606 East Murdock Avenue aligns with our strategy to invest in high-performing industrial properties in thriving regions," said Marc Esrig, Co-Founder at New Blueprint Partners. "With Muza's long-standing tenancy, strong financials, and the robust industrial market in Fox Valley, we are confident this acquisition will deliver substantial value to our stakeholders."

About New Blueprint Partners
New Blueprint Partners is a forward-thinking investment firm specializing in industrial real estate. With a focus on strategic acquisitions in high-growth markets, NBP is committed to delivering superior returns for its partners while fostering long-term relationships with tenants and communities.

Marc Esrig
New Blueprint Partners
+1 914-455-0800
