Gauteng Health on implementation of digital tool to improve EMS response time to emergency calls

Implementation of digital tool improves EMS response time to emergency calls

Since the 1st of December 2024, the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has responded to over 48,000 emergency cases,

surpassing the 43,000 responses recorded during the same period last year.

This can be attributed to improvements made in call response times demonstrating the level of preparedness and efficiency to serve communities.

This was revealed by the Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, today, when conducting an oversight visit at the EMS Operation Centre.

The visit was aimed at assessing the effectiveness of medical emergency responses during the festive season, particularly as Christmas Day and New Year's Eve approaches.

Incident analysis report shows that over 23,000 of these cases are medical-related, followed by 13,941 interfacility transfers, 7,533 trauma cases, 2,791 accidents, and 963 suicide cases.

The newly launched Provincial Health Operation Centre has enhanced the EMS’s operational capabilities including the implementation of the EMS Surveillance Programmes and the District Health Information System (DHIS) for real-time data monitoring, establishment of the Institutional and Technical capacities for effective resource management and deployment as well as monitoring and evaluation of district strengths for managing hospital diverts and identifying red zones.

With the anticipated increase in emergency cases for the remainder of the festive season, MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko expressed confidence in the preparedness of the EMS team and highlighted the positive impact of the newly hired interns, who have contributed to the overall efficiency of the EMS operations.

“The call centre department is fully resourced to handle the expected surge in cases. I am happy to see our interns making a meaningful difference in ensuring that we are prepared to provide timely and effective medical assistance to those in need.” added MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

The MEC also commended the recent improvements introduced by the Provincial Health Operation Centre, which serves as the nerve centre of Gauteng EMS.

“Leveraging on technological innovation to develop a comprehensive dashboard has proven to improve service delivery and emergency response rate. The PHOC monitors the incoming calls and dispatching of ambulances, monitors major incidents and alerts, hospital diversions, vehicle tracking and capacity of the human response to ensure smooth operation”, added MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

As the country observes, two years anniversary since the tragic Boksburg gas explosion, the MEC has also used the opportunity to pay tribute to the lives of health workers who demised during the incident saying that the theme for the department’s safer festive season campaign: “Beyond The Call Of Duty - Responding to Emergencies, Preserving Lives,” signal the preparedness to do everything possible to minimise casualties when responding to emergencies.

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication: 064 803 0808 or healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

