Contraceptives Market estimated to reach US$47.386 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.48%

The contraceptive market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from US$34.613 billion in 2025 to US$47.386 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the contraceptive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$47.386 billion by 2030.Contraceptives are methods. Devices or medications that are used to prevent pregnancy. It is available in various forms such as devices like condoms, cervical caps etc, drugs like pills, injections etc, and more.The growing need for population control is backed up by increasing government expenditure on creating awareness and taking government measures is driving the market growth of contraceptives. Additionally, rising incidences of unintended pregnancies have led to increased utilization of oral contraceptives, especially in developed markets. Particularly in Asian countries, the population is expanding at an incredible rate, impacting the microeconomic balance. The public and private sectors are working together to control this growing population, which should benefit sex education and the use of contraceptives in the years to come. This is expected to drive the market revenue for oral contraceptives during the forecast period. Further, increasing demand for pregnancy wearable technology is anticipated to drive the market. Additionally, the growing demand for hormonal contraceptives is anticipated to drive the market growth.Companies in the industry are investing in research and development to create innovative products that meet the diverse needs of consumers. For instance, in February 2024, the U.S. biotech firm Daré Bioscience and Bayer partnered to create a hormone-free monthly contraceptive to broaden the use of existing methods of birth control. The contraceptive device, which is a ring that is placed into the vagina, works for three weeks without the user having to do anything during sexual activity.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/contraceptives-market The contraceptives market by product type is segmented into drugs and condoms. Drugs are hormonal contraceptives that prevent pregnancy by stopping the release of hormones. Some common drugs are birth control pills, emergency contraceptive pills, injectable contraceptives etc. On the other hand, condoms are a physical barrier that prevents pregnancy by preventing the sperm from entering the uterus. During the forecast period, the drugs segment is anticipated to have a faster growth rate due to several reasons such as high use among women to prevent pregnancy.The contraceptive market, by distribution channel, is segmented into online and offline channels. The online segment includes sales from e-commerce websites, company websites etc. while the offline segment includes over-the-counter sales, sales through supermarkets and convenience stores, clinics etc. During the forecast period, the online segment will be growing faster as it offers convenience, and privacy, and also due to the growing e-commerce adoption.The contraceptives market by age group is segmented into 15–24 years, 25–34 years, 35–44 years and above 44 years. The 15-24 years age group segment includes teenagers and young adults whose major focus is to prevent unintended pregnancy. The 25-34 years age group includes newly married individuals whose greater focus is on long-term contraceptives that cater to family planning. During the forecast period, the 25-34 years age group will be holding the largest market share as their prime focus is on long-term contraceptives for family planning.Based on geography, the North American market will have significant growth during the forecast period. The increased awareness of reproductive health and contraception among young people will be driving its market. Alongside, the availability of affordable generic products and devices has further contributed to the demand for contraceptives among teenagers in the region. Additionally, the expansion of publicly funded family planning services and initiatives such as the Affordable Care Act and Title X, which provide insurance coverage for contraceptive methods, have significantly improved accessibility and affordability.The report includes the major players operating in the contraceptives market: Allergan plc (AbbVie), Ansell Ltd., Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Veru Inc., Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Mankind Pharma, Karex Berhad, Montage Laboratory, and Pregna International Ltd.The market analytics report segments the contraceptives market as follows:• By Producto Drugs• Contraceptive Pills• Injectable Contraceptives• Topical Contraceptives• Deviceso Condoms• Intrauterine Devices (IUDs)• Diaphragms• Rings• Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Age Groupo 15–24 yearso 25–34 yearso 35–44 yearso Above 44 years• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:o Allergan plc (AbbVie)o ANSELL LTD.o Bayer AGo CooperSurgical Inc.o Merck & Co., Inc.,o Church & Dwight Co., Inc.o Veru Inc.o Mayer Laboratories, Inc.o Pfizer Inc.o Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.o Reckitt Benckiser Group plco Mankind Pharmao Karex Berhado Montage Laboratoryo Pregna International LtdExplore More Reports:• Global Urinalysis Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-urinalysis-market • Glycomics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/glycomics-market • Sample Preparation Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/sample-preparation-market

