George's by Monique Lee Wins Iron A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Monique Lee as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award for her outstanding work on George's Restaurant. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable recognition of excellence in design.The Iron A' Design Award for George's Restaurant is particularly relevant to the interior design community and its clientele, as it showcases a design that aligns with current trends and advances industry standards. This recognition highlights the practical benefits of Lee's design, emphasizing its utility, innovation, and potential to inspire future projects in the field.George's Restaurant stands out for its unique blend of nostalgia and modernity, embodying the spirit of contemporary art. The interior incorporates elements from art galleries, aiming to showcase the concept of luxurious art and artistic luxury. The iconic bright red color scheme symbolizes vitality and passion, creating a visually stimulating and romantic atmosphere. The design features tinted glass screens for privacy, a self-service corner against a wavy white stone wall, and a striking ripple metal sculpture suspended from the ceiling.This recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition serves as motivation for Monique Lee and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award inspires the exploration of new design possibilities and fosters further creativity within the studio, without implying dominance over the industry.George's was designed by Monique Lee, the Interior Design Director of Mas Studio Ltd. and a columnist on interior designs for Capital Weekly, Hong Kong.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Monique LeeMonique Lee, Interior Design Director of Mas Studio Ltd., is a columnist on interior designs for Capital Weekly, Hong Kong. With a passion for art since childhood, she aspires to design spaces that blend comfort, simplicity, inspiration, and functionality. Her designs have gained recognition in various awards since 2013. Lee founded her own company in 2009 after starting her career working with land developers in her early twenties.About Parkview GreenThe embodiment of Hotel Éclat Beijing's signature Luxury of Art and Art of Luxury philosophy, George's Restaurant is a casual yet chic restaurant serving sophisticated modern European cuisine. Set in a vibrant and artistic ambiance, the restaurant underwent a remarkable transformation in 2023, engaging all the senses in a novel setting at Parkview Green.About Mas StudioRun by Monique Lee, Mas Studio offers interior design and execution services in Hong Kong and China, catering to restaurants and residential units. The studio supports clients in realizing functional motifs with unique designs that fulfill personal, social, and commercial expectations. Since its establishment in 2009, Mas Studio has expanded its services and clientele, incorporating the message of conservation through its designs.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The awarded designs demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity, integrating industry best practices and technical know-how.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionaries to influential brands, the award offers an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants can showcase their achievements, inspire future trends, and elevate their status within the competitive industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardinterior.com

