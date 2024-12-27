KASPI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (“Kaspi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:KSPI) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Kaspi securities between January 19, 2024 and September 19, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 18, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz continued doing business with Russian entities, and also providing services to Russian citizens, after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, thereby exposing the Company to the undisclosed risk of sanctions; (2) the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (3) certain of the Company’s executives have links to reputed criminals; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kaspi shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

