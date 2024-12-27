Major Short-Term Rental Platform Cancels Reservations

Casey Reynolds

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A short-term rental booking platform recently canceled a significant number of reservations in less than a week.Hosts Max Jones and Casey Reynolds, who have managed 25 vacation rental properties over six years, report that the cancellations disrupted their business operations and affected their team of approximately 70-75 staff members, including housekeepers, maintenance technicians, interior designers, landscapers, and marketing professionals.On July 22, 2024, during a busy tourist season coinciding with events like Comic-Con and Padres home games, Jones and Reynolds noticed reservations being canceled by the platform. According to the hosts, guests were asked to vacate their accommodations at early morning hours, and subsequent attempts to obtain clarification from the platform were unsuccessful. The hosts claim their accounts were locked and suspended without explanation.The decision reportedly impacted workers employed by the rental management business and guests who were forced to find alternative accommodations. Jones and Reynolds stated that their business had hosted over 10,000 reservations, maintained high performance ratings, and generated substantial revenue for the platform before the account suspensions.The platform has not commented on the matter.Contact info:Rob GarciaShift Magazine+1 619-316-1856editor@shiftlifedesign.com

