MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area Hosts Free 'Be A King' Volunteer Fair

24th Annual MLK Day - Volunteer Fair 24th Annual MLK Day - Volunteer Fair

Join Us in Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Through Service

Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MLKCommUNITY of Greater Kennett Area is proud to announce the "Be A King" Volunteer Fair , taking place on Monday, January 20, 2025, from 12 PM to 3 PM at Lincoln University. This free event is a vital part of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration, dedicated to honoring the legacy of a leader who championed the power of service.Dr. King's philosophy centers on the belief that "everybody can be great because everybody can serve." In this spirit, the Volunteer Fair aims to connect community members with local non-profit and civic organizations in Southern Chester County. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about various volunteer opportunities and discover how they can make a positive impact in their community.The "Be A King" Volunteer Fair will feature a variety of volunteer opportunities from local non-profit and community organizations. These opportunities may include roles in food distribution, youth mentorship, community cleanup projects, and support for local events. Attendees can connect directly with organizations that align with their interests and skills, allowing for meaningful engagement in community service.We invite all individuals, families, and groups to join us in this celebration of service and kindness. The greatest tribute we can pay to Dr. King's memory is to come together, irrespective of our backgrounds, and engage in individual acts of kindness. By volunteering, we can help build a stronger, more compassionate community. Everyone who attends the Volunteer Fair will receive a free tee shirt in honor of Dr. King.Together, let's honor Dr. King's legacy by committing to serve and uplift those around us. For more information about the "Be A King" Volunteer Fair, including registration details for individuals and organizations, please get in touch with Carol Black, President of MLKCommUNITY at 302-455-8624 or visit www.mlkcommunity.org

