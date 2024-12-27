Sir Shefik Receives Citation Award from Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. and Village of Hempstead, New York

Shefik is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. The Citation Award from Incorporated Village of Hempstead, New York acknowledged and applauded recitals to Sir Shefik Macauley.

MASSAPEQUA, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Incorporated Village of Hempstead ( https://www.villageofhempstead.org ) is a village located in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. The population was 59,169 at the 2020 census, making it the most populous village in New York. As of August 2022, the Mayor of the Incorporated Village of Hempstead is Waylyn Hobbs, Jr.Over the years, the population of Hempstead increased, as did its importance and prestige. In 1703, St. George's Church received a silver communion service from England's Queen Anne. George Washington and other prominent leaders of the Revolution often stayed in Hempstead. In the 1800s, Hempstead became increasingly important as a trading center for all of Long Island. In 1853, it became the first self-governing incorporated village. Many prominent families, such as the Vanderbilts and the Belmonts, built large homes here. Hempstead became a large center of Long Island society.The Incorporated Village of Hempstead is the site of the 17th century "town spot" from which English and Dutch settlers developed the Town of Hempstead, the Town of North Hempstead, and ultimately Nassau County. It is the largest community by population in both the Town of Hempstead and Nassau County.On the occasion of the 50th Annual Harambee Festival, Mayor Hobbs honored media personality, philanthropist, and technology maven Sir Shefik Macauley (known mononymously as Shefik) ( https://shefik.info ) with a Citation Award from the Incorporated Village of Hempstead, New York. The festival was on October 26, 2024, presented by Harambee Dallas ( https://www.harambeedallas.org ) and Citizens Committee to Save Our Children.Harambee is a Kenyan tradition of community self-help events, such as fundraising or development activities. The word means "all pull together" in Swahili, and is the official motto of Kenya, appearing on its coat of arms.The festival by Harambee Dallas is a community-based educational and cultural event that was created in the early 1970s, by the founding members of the Harambee Festival Steering Committee — a group of community-minded citizens who gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Dallas, to form an alternative celebration to Halloween. Their objective was to organize a celebration that would provide a positive, cultural experience for children, youth, and adults.The Citation Award acknowledged and applauded the following recitals to Shefik:Thank you for the service you render to our community. This is a fine achievement that can't go unrecognized. We commend you and encourage you to continue this exemplary path of excellence."I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition from the Village of Hempstead, New York," says Shefik.While the festival by Harambee Dallas was held in-person at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Dallas, Shefik served as Producer, Director, and Host of the live stream broadcast of the festival — a position he holds since 2020.The live stream broadcast is produced from multiple studios in New York, while correspondents appear in segments from Dallas. In 2024, Paradise Studios served as the primary studio location, located in Massapequa, New York, aligned with Harlem Film House as the secondary studio location, located in Harlem, New York.Shefik received the Citation Award at Paradise Studios during the live stream broadcast for the 50th Annual Harambee Festival, in conjunction with the 1st Annual Voices of Unity. The event in New York was inspired by the powerful spirit of the Harambee celebration in Dallas. Voices of Unity was presented by You're Our Unity, in partnership with the Multicultural Council of New York, as a gathering that highlighted the impact of collective effort and cultural pride.Shefik is the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated, terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation" ( https://invocation.co ), as well as the internationally distributed video series of the same name. The radio show currently has a total of over 1 million dedicated listeners per month, and the combined multimedia platform has won over 40 industry awards since its inception on July 4, 2016 (Independence Day). Illustrious recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, members of royalty, dignitaries, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on a given topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. Shefik uses this platform to amplify the voices and acknowledge the thought patterns of people across a variety of ages, ethnicities, occupations, creeds, and belief systems. The content is oftentimes aligned with Shefik's various philanthropic endeavors and alliances with non-profit organizations.Shefik is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. Continuously, Shefik strides towards a strong commitment to significant Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, not only in his workplace, but also in his personal endeavors. Shefik has supported and amplified other organizations, such as UNICEF, YWCA, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Miss America Organization, Anna's House Shelter , Citizens Committee to Save Our Children, Munhu, Morgan Marie Michael Foundation, Bella Levy Foundation, and Broadway Sings for Pride.Earlier in 2024, Shefik was elevated to the rank of Knight, Grand Cross in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel ( https://royalhonors.org/order-michael-archangel ), for his charitable and philanthropic work throughout the years. The Order was blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis and is recognized by heads of state, being subjected to the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan ( https://www.royalghassan.org ), which is in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Shefik was also previously bestowed the rank of Grand Knight, Grand Cross, in the Royal Order of the Obeng II ( https://royalhousemim.org/armsorders_obeng ), as well as elevated to the rank of Kofo (Noble Warrior), Grand Cross in the Royal Order of the Golden Fire Dog ( https://royalhousemim.org/armsorders_goldenfiredog ), both subjected to the Royal House of Sefwi Obeng-Mim ( https://royalhousemim.org ).

