Access Fixtures Announces the Best LED Canopy Lights for 2025

OCTA - Best Specification Grade LED Canopy Light for 2025 CANO - Best LED Canopy Light for 2025 with Selectable Wattage and Selectable Kelvin CANA - Best Modern Design LED Canopy Light for 2025 ROCA - Best Turtle-Friendly LED Canopy Light for 2025

Discover the noteworthy LED canopy lights for 2025, each crafted to excel in a specific category. Explore the top options for the year.

In 2025, these LED canopy lights offer precision engineering, innovative designs, and customizable solutions, excelling in applications from wildlife-friendly to field-configurable fixtures.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, announces their 2025 Best LED Canopy Lights collection, featuring advanced, energy-efficient designs for parking garages, gas stations, warehouses, and other commercial and industrial spaces.

The OCTA LED Canopy Light sets the standard for customizable performance with robust construction and cutting-edge features. Designed for demanding applications, OCTA offers exceptional heat management with an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 at 200,000 hours. Tailored options include 590nm wildlife-friendly amber LEDs, motion sensors, optics, and emergency power supplies, delivering reliable, high-output illumination up to 150,000 lumens.

The CANO LED Canopy Light features selectable wattage and Kelvin for field-configurable performance. Available in three models with four wattage options (14w to 83w) and Kelvin flexibility (3000K/4000K/5000K), CANO offers precision illumination. Its anti-glare polycarbonate diffuser lens and die-cast aluminum housing ensure durability and glare-free light distribution.

The CANA LED Canopy Light combines sleek, modern aesthetics with advanced performance. Featuring selectable wattage (20/37/53/71w) and 4000K cool white light, CANA delivers tailored illumination. Its weather-resistant, quick-mount design ensures easy installation and long-lasting reliability, even in harsh environments.

The ROCA Turtle-Friendly LED Canopy Light is engineered for coastal and wildlife-sensitive areas with 590nm amber LEDs. Designed to replace HID systems up to 250w, ROCA boasts an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 at 473,000 hours, ensuring maintenance-free operation. Its Type V optics and durable, IP65-rated construction make it ideal for garages, parking structures, and security lighting.

“In 2025, these LED canopy lights combine precision engineering with innovative design, delivering reliable, customizable solutions for any application. From wildlife-friendly lighting to modern, field-configurable fixtures, this lineup ensures superior performance and efficiency, each excelling in specific categories and representing premium selections for the year,” said Access Fixtures’ CEO, Steven Rothschild.

With features like selectable wattages, Kelvin adjustability, anti-glare lenses, and wildlife-friendly options, these canopy light fixtures provide durable, energy-efficient illumination tailored to meet the needs of commercial and industrial projects.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

