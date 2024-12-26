Oncolytic Viruses Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 1.5% by 2034 | to DelveInsight

Numerous companies, such as Targovax, Genelux, Imugene, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, and others, are actively developing treatments in the Oncolytic Viruses market.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Oncolytic Viruses Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Oncolytic Viruses, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Oncolytic Viruses market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report offers a detailed analysis of Oncolytic Viruses, providing essential insights into revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment options. It presents key statistics on Oncolytic Viruses, including current and projected market sizes, and evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies. The report also explores the clinical trial landscape, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that will influence the future of Oncolytic Viruses treatment. This comprehensive resource is vital for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving treatment strategies in the field of Oncolytic Viruses.

Some of the key insights of Oncolytic Viruses Market Report:

• In 2023, the total incident cases of selected cancer types in the 7MM were approximately 6 million, projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% through 2034.

• The US accounted for the highest number of incident cases among the 7MM, with nearly 2,893,000 cases in 2023, expected to increase by 2034.

• Oncolytic virus therapies (OVTs) target cancers in relapsed refractory settings, addressing nearly 20% of all cancer cases and providing a significant treatable patient pool.

• In 2023, the US accounted for approximately 1,029,000 target patients for OVTs across selected cancer types, with this number expected to rise during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• The approval of IMLYGIC by the FDA in 2015 initiated revenue generation for OVTs in the US. Despite generating less than USD 100 million in 2020, further approvals are anticipated to drive market growth.

• IMLYGIC's sales have been constrained due to limited patient suitability (~10% of ineligible surgery patients) and lower efficacy compared to melanoma immunotherapies, leading to modest market share in the 7MM.

• The conditional 7-year marketing approval of DELYTACT in Japan, with commercial availability limited to trial-site hospitals, initially constrains its sales potential.

• Emerging OVT therapies include RP1, Olvi-Vec, Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, Pelareorep, CAN-2409, AdAPT-001, LOAd703, VG161, RP2, BS001, CF33, BT-001, TG6050, and others.

• Leading companies in OVT development include Targovax, Genelux, Imugene, EpicentRx, Replimune, Candel Therapeutics, DNAtrix, SillaJen, Treovir, Lokon Pharma AB, Istari Oncology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, and others.

• In December 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to AdAPT-001, an oncolytic adenovirus therapy, for treating recurrent/refractory metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

• In November 2024, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to the second-generation oncolytic virus MB-108 for treating malignant glioma.

• In October 2024, U.P. Oncolytics received Orphan Drug Designation for its oncolytic virus therapy targeting malignant glioma.

• In August 2024, VCN-01, a selective stroma-degrading oncolytic adenovirus, was granted RPDD by the FDA for treating retinoblastoma.

• In May 2024, Theriva Biologics announced FDA Fast Track Designation for VCN-01 to treat metastatic pancreatic cancer.

• In March 2024, MVR-T3011 was granted Fast Track Designation for treating recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Oncolytic Viruses Overview

Oncolytic viruses are a unique class of anti-cancer agents that induce tumor regression by selectively replicating in tumor cells, triggering immunogenic cell death, and enhancing the host's antitumor immune response. These viruses, either native or engineered, are designed to target and eliminate cancer cells.

The mechanisms by which oncolytic viruses destroy tumor cells are not fully understood but primarily involve two processes: direct cell destruction through oncolysis and the indirect enhancement of the host's immune response against the tumor.

Oncolytic viruses can be classified as RNA or DNA viruses. RNA viruses, like reoviruses, paramyxoviruses, and picornaviruses, typically have a limited number of genes and replicate quickly, causing rapid tumor cell lysis. In contrast, DNA viruses such as herpesviruses, adenoviruses, and poxviruses are slower to replicate but can accommodate multiple foreign genes, making them suitable for more complex therapeutic applications.

Oncolytic Viruses Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides a comprehensive overview of the historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major markets (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It highlights the factors driving these trends by reviewing various studies and insights from key opinion leaders. The section also includes a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient population and forecasts future trends.

Oncolytic Viruses Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Oncolytic Viruses market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Incident Cases of Selected Cancer Types

• Target Patient Pool of Oncolytic Virus Therapy by Cancer Types

• Treated Cases by Cancer Types

Oncolytic Viruses Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section analyzes the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Oncolytic Virus treatments throughout the study period. It evaluates how patients are adopting these therapies and the sales performance of each drug, offering a thorough examination of the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Oncolytic Virus treatments in the market.

Additionally, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the drugs with the fastest uptake of Oncolytic Viruses, exploring the key drivers behind their widespread use and comparing their market shares. This section provides valuable insights into which therapies are gaining momentum and the reasons for their rapid adoption.

The report also delves into the Oncolytic Viruses pipeline, offering insights into therapeutic candidates at various stages of development. It identifies the leading companies involved in developing targeted treatments for Oncolytic Viruses. Furthermore, the report covers recent industry developments, such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other important updates on emerging therapies.

Oncolytic Viruses Therapies and Key Companies

• Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec: CG Oncology

• CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

• AdAPT-001: EpicentRx

• LOAd703: Lokon Pharma

• RP1: Replimune

• VG 161: Virogin Biotech

• RP2: Replimune

• BS001: Binhui Bio

• Olvi-Vec: Genelux

• CF33: Imugene

• BT-001: BioInvent/Transgene

Oncolytic Viruses Market Outlook

Cancer remains a leading global cause of death, driving the need for innovative therapies that target and eliminate cancer cells. Oncolytic viruses, which selectively infect and replicate within tumor cells, offer a promising treatment option. Key drivers of market growth include increased research, pharmaceutical investments, and expanding clinical trials.

Oncolytic viruses are poised to play a pivotal role in future cancer treatments, offering new hope for patients and advancing personalized therapies. In 2015, IMLYGIC (T-Vec) became the first FDA-approved oncolytic virus for unresectable melanoma, using a modified HSV-1 to target tumors and stimulate immune responses. In 2021, DELYTACT (G47∆) was conditionally approved in Japan for malignant glioma, marking a significant step forward.

Ongoing clinical trials by companies like Replimune, DNAtrix, and SillaJen continue to push the boundaries of oncolytic virotherapy, promising new possibilities in cancer treatment worldwide.

Oncolytic Viruses Market Drivers

• The FDA granting multiple designations to oncolytic virus therapies (OVTs) in clinical development signals promising approval prospects, bolstering the growth of the OVT market.

• The combination of OVs with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies is gaining traction as a comprehensive strategy to address the complexities of cancer treatment.

Oncolytic Viruses Market Barriers

• OVTs often require liquid formulations that demand expensive frozen storage and cold chain transportation, creating significant logistical and financial hurdles.

• The effectiveness of oncolytic virotherapy varies across patients due to different physical environments, and the body's immune system frequently neutralizes OVs before they can exert their full therapeutic potential.

Scope of the Oncolytic Viruses Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Oncolytic Viruses Companies: Targovax, Genelux, Imugene, EpicentRx, Replimune, Candel Therapeutics, DNAtrix, SillaJen, Treovir, Lokon Pharma AB, Istari Oncology, CG Oncology, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, and others.

• Key Oncolytic Viruses Therapies: RP1, Olvi-Vec, Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, Pelareorep, CAN-2409, AdAPT-001, LOAd703, VG161, RP2, BS001, CF33, BT-001, TG6050, and others.

• Oncolytic Viruses Therapeutic Assessment: Oncolytic Viruses currently marketed, and Oncolytic Viruses emerging therapies

• Oncolytic Viruses Market Dynamics: Oncolytic Viruses market drivers and Oncolytic Viruses market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Oncolytic Viruses Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Oncolytic Viruses Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Oncolytic Viruses Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Oncolytic Viruses

3. SWOT analysis of Oncolytic Viruses

4. Oncolytic Viruses Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Oncolytic Viruses Market Overview at a Glance

6. Oncolytic Viruses Disease Background and Overview

7. Oncolytic Viruses Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Oncolytic Viruses

9. Oncolytic Viruses Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Oncolytic Viruses Unmet Needs

11. Oncolytic Viruses Emerging Therapies

12. Oncolytic Viruses Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Oncolytic Viruses Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Oncolytic Viruses Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Oncolytic Viruses Market Drivers

16. Oncolytic Viruses Market Barriers

17. Oncolytic Viruses Appendix

18. Oncolytic Viruses Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

