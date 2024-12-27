Fracking Chemicals Fluids Market anticipated to surpass US$58.253 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.81%

The fracking chemicals fluids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81%, reaching a market size of US$58.253 billion in 2030 from US$41.897 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fracking chemicals fluids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.81% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$58.253 billion by 2030.The global market for the fracking chemicals fluids is also increasing from the mining industry. Following this, in July 2024, BASF signed an agreement with Solenis. The agreement was for the sale of BASF’s flocculants business for mining applications. The product portfolio included the trademarks Magnafloc, Rheomax, Alclar, Alcotac, Jetwet, Aerowet and Alcotech. BARF had established a strong presence in key mining regions.Further, SLB announced an agreement for a joint venture with ADNOC Drilling Company, SLB, and Patterson-UTI in September 2024. The joint venture would be named Turnwell Industries LLC OPC (Turnwell). This joint venture would accelerate the UAE’s unconventional oil and gas program, with an initial 144 wells scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. This joint venture would create innovative drilling, and completion technologies for developing energy resources. This partnership and development would fuel the fracking chemicals and fluids demand in the industry.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/fracking-chemicals-fluids-market By fluid type, the fracking chemicals fluids market is segmented into water-based , foam-based, gelled oil-based slick water-based, synthetic-based, and others. Water-based chemical fluids have a significant share as these are most commonly used in industries.The fracking chemicals fluids market is segmented by product type into borate cross-linked fluids, organometallic cross-linked fluids, and aluminum phosphate ester oil gels. The organometallic cross-linked fluids commonly use zirconium, chromium, antimony, and titanium salts, which are known to use guar-based gels. The demand for such fluids will significantly rise for its usage as appropriate breakers.By function, the fracking chemicals fluids market is segmented into surfactants, scale inhibitors, friction reducers, corrosion inhibitors, biocide, crosslinkers, gelling agents, and others. With growing industrialization and demand for different industrial inputs in developing regions, the application of the fracking chemicals fluids will boost.By application, the fracking chemicals fluids market is segmented into oil and gas, oil wells, shale gas wells, horizontal wells, mining, and others. The growing demand for oil and natural gases has created notable applications of fracking chemicals fluids in oil wells, shale gas wells, etc. The demand is notable mainly in oil-producing nations.Based on geography, the North American region of the fracking chemicals fluids market is growing significantly. In 2023, the crude oil production in the United States was 12.9 million b/d. The US is among the top oil-producing nations in the world. According to the International Energy Statistics, the United States produced more crude oil than any nation for the past six years. This large production of crude oil in the country is likely to expand the application of fracking chemicals and fluids.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the fracking chemicals fluids market that have been covered are BASF SE, Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, DuPont, Ashland, Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Clariant, and Weatherford.The market analytics report segments the fracking chemicals fluids market as follows:• By Fluid Typeo Water Basedo Foam Basedo Gelled Oil-Basedo Slick Water-Basedo Synthetic Basedo Others• By Product Typeo Borate Cross-Linked Fluidso Organometallic Cross-Linked Fluidso Aluminium Phosphate Ester Oil Gels• By Functiono Surfactanto Scale Inhibitoro Friction Reducero Corrosion Inhibitoro Biocideo Crosslinkero Gelling Agento Others• By Applicationo Oil and Gaso Oil Wello Shale Gas Wello Horizontal Wello Miningo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• BASF SE• Baker Hughes, a GE Company LLC• Schlumberger Limited• Halliburton• DuPont• Ashland• Calfrac Well Services Ltd.• Clariant• WeatherfordExplore More Reports:• Biopolymers For Stimulation Fluids Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/biopolymers-for-stimulation-fluids-market • Mounting Fluids Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/mounting-fluids-market • Silicone Fluids Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/silicone-fluids-market

