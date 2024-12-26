PHILIPPINES, December 26 - Press Release

December 24, 2024 KOKO SUPPORTS DOH DECISION TO ELIMINATE PURCHASE BOOKLET FOR SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel today expressed his strong support for the Department of Health's (DOH) decision to eliminate the purchase booklet requirement for senior citizens to avail discounts on medicines. "Malaking tulong ito sa ating mga senior citizens," Pimentel said. "As a senior citizen, relate ako diyan! Thumbs-up tayo sa aksyon ng DOH!" Pimentel added, saying it is a well-received Christmas gift for over 9.2 million senior citizens in the country. Pimentel emphasized the importance of ensuring access to affordable healthcare for senior citizens, who are often more vulnerable to health issues. "Dati, napakahirap nilang mag-apply para sa discount, at kailangan pa nilang magdala ng maraming papeles. Ngayon, mas madali na para sa kanila na makuha ang mga gamot na kailangan nila," he said. He also commended the DOH for taking steps to streamline the process and make it easier for senior citizens to access their benefits. "Sana, patuloy na magkaroon ng mga pagbabago na makakatulong sa ating mga senior citizens," he said. Pimentel urged all Filipinos to support the DOH's initiative and ensure that senior citizens are able to access the healthcare they need. Meanwhile, Pimentel also called on local government units (LGUs) to simplify the distribution of Christmas gifts to senior citizens, emphasizing their vulnerability and need for special consideration.

