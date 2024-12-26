CBiBank Launches the '2024 CBiBank Future Global Awards' to Honor Cross-Border Industry Leaders

WA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riding the wave of globalization, cross-border enterprises are driving industry advancement with their innovation and market excellence. As a leading global financial service provider, CBiBank remains dedicated to supporting and fostering the growth of cross-border businesses. To recognize outstanding enterprises that demonstrate exceptional global influence, innovation, and social responsibility, CBiBank proudly announces the launch of the "2024 CBiBank Future Global Awards."The awards are organized by the CBi Industry Research Institute, CBiBank’s think tank platform specializing in cross-border finance and global industry research. With a focus on delivering forward-looking insights and in-depth analysis, the institute aims to empower businesses with strategic market intelligence. The awards not only pay tribute to leaders in the cross-border industry but also look ahead to the future of global development. CBiBank seeks to join hands with outstanding enterprises worldwide to explore new opportunities for cross-border cooperation and promote sustainable economic growth.Award CategoriesGlobal Cross-Border Impact AwardThis award recognizes enterprises or individuals with significant achievements and social responsibility in the global cross-border business arena. Honorees excel in fostering cross-border trade through innovative business models and globalization strategies, shaping the future of international markets.Global Logistics Excellence AwardThis award celebrates enterprises with outstanding performance in cross-border logistics and supply chain management. Winners demonstrate excellence in international transportation, warehousing, and distribution optimization, enhancing global trade efficiency and customer satisfaction through innovative solutions.Global Tech Innovation AwardThis award highlights exceptional achievements in cross-border e-commerce and trade technology. Honorees showcase leading technological innovation, driving digital transformation in cross-border business and accelerating global economic integration.Global Trade Excellence Award [Asia-Pacific]Dedicated to emerging small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Asia-Pacific region, this award honors elite businesses with innovation, market competitiveness, and growth potential. Categories include international trade, logistics services, and financial solutions tailored for the global market.Rules and TimelineSelection Process: No application is required. Winners are selected by the CBi Industry Research Institute expert panel based on objective data from global trade analytics.Selection Period: December 2024Award Announcement: January 2025About the CBi Industry Research InstituteFounded in 2017, the CBi Industry Research Institute is a specialized think tank under CBiBank, dedicated to research in the import and export industries. Over the past seven years, the institute has provided insights into global economic trends, interpreted trade policies, and analyzed multidimensional trade data to support SMEs worldwide. Acting as both a participant and facilitator, the institute enables SMEs to engage in international trade and investments, fostering global connectivity.

