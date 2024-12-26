Sodium Citrate Market Current Trends and Future Scenarios 2022-2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Sodium Citrate Market Size was valued at $813.60 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. The trisodium citrate segment dominated the market in 2021, with more than half a share, in terms of revenue.Sodium citrate is extracted from natural sources and thus, it is a natural ingredient. The growth of the vegan population and the increasing demand for vegan skin care products along with the vegan food ingredients will propel the market during the forecast period. Moreover, veganism is not only restricted to consuming vegan food, but it has also expanded in daily used products such as cosmetics, personal care and clothing.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07340 Sodium citrate is the sodium salt of citric acid, a weak organic acid found in plants and animals, most notably citrus fruits. Citric acid, in fact, is what gives citrus fruits their characteristic acidic flavor. Sodium citrate is a plant-based ingredient. It is typically synthesized or derived from plant-based sources. Sodium citrate is primarily used in the food & beverage industries. According to Allied Market Research, the global food & beverage industry is growing at a 5% annual rate.High demand for food & beverage products of consumers necessitated the development of new products. This has also resulted in high demand for products with a longer shelf life. Change in demographics, rise in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the expansion of the retail industry all contribute to the expansion of the food & beverage industry. According to AMR research, the global e-commerce food & beverage market is worth $ 440 billion and is expected to grow to $860 billion by 2025. Thus, the growth of the food and beverage industry is one of the major sodium citrate market trends.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-citrate-market/purchase-options According to the sodium citrate market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into monosodium citrate, disodium citrate, and trisodium citrate. On the basis of application, the market is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, soaps and detergents, and others. The food & beverage sub-segment is further divided into beverages, dairy, meat and fish, jams, jellies, and preserves, and others. On the basis of, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key companies profiled in sodium citrate industry are the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Wang Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals, FBC Industries, Inc, Hunan Dongting Citric Acid Chemicals Co.Ltd, Jiangsu Mupro IFT Corp., Cargill Incorporated, Natural Biological Group Co. Ltd., Citribel NV, Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd., Pan Chem Corporation, Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Laiwu Taihe Biochemistry Co. Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., and ATPGroup.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07340 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

