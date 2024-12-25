From Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful!

Esteemed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

I extend my condolences to Your Excellency and the beloved people of Azerbaijan, particularly to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives. I pray to Allah the Almighty for mercy upon the deceased and wish a swift recovery to the injured.

Masoud Pezeshkian

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran