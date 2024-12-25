Submit Release
News Search

There were 408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,774 in the last 365 days.

While on a flight, President Ilham Aliyev called Russian President Vladimir Putin

AZERBAIJAN, December 25 - 25 December 2024, 13:10

While on a flight, President Ilham Aliyev called Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the conversation, President Aliyev informed President Putin that, due to the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane traveling from Baku to Grozny, he would not be able to attend the informal summit of CIS heads of state in St. Petersburg and would be returning immediately.

The two leaders expressed their condolences to one another over the crash, which involved citizens from Azerbaijan, Russia, and other countries. They also shared their sympathy with the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

While on a flight, President Ilham Aliyev called Russian President Vladimir Putin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more