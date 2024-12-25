Dam Da by Ann Dinh Wins Iron A' Design Award in Kitchenware and Horeca Category

Dam Da

Innovative ceramic set that embeds recipe details and serves as a culinary bridge to heritage honored in prestigious design competition.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Dam Da by Ann Dinh as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the innovative design and cultural significance of the Dam Da ceramic set within the kitchenware industry.Dam Da aligns with current trends in the kitchenware industry, addressing the need for products that combine functionality, cultural heritage, and innovative design. By embedding recipe details and measurements directly into the ceramic pieces, Dam Da offers a practical solution for preserving and sharing family recipes across generations. This unique approach advances kitchenware design standards and provides tangible benefits for users seeking to maintain culinary traditions.The award-winning Dam Da ceramic set stands out in the market through its distinctive features and thoughtful design. Each piece in the set communicates specific ingredients and approximate measurements through embedded graphics and labeling in both Vietnamese and English. The set's overall framework can be adapted to different variations of recipes, dishes, and cultures, showcasing its versatility. The use of crackle glaze adds a subtle indication of amounts as the pieces age, enhancing the set's functionality.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Ann Dinh to continue exploring innovative design solutions that bridge cultural gaps and preserve culinary heritage. This recognition may inspire future projects that combine traditional craftsmanship with modern technologies, such as 3D printing, to create kitchenware that resonates with diverse communities and fosters a deeper connection to family history through food.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Dam Da ceramic set at:About Ann DinhAnn T. Dinh is an emerging design studio based in the United States, focusing on comprehensive multimedia projects at various scales. The studio's approach always considers the user's perspective, incorporating their history, current identities, and perceived future. Ann Dinh combines intense analytical thought with artistic technique to create designs that resonate with diverse audiences.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award recognizes designs that meet the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life. The Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to well-designed products, projects, and services that demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity. Winning designs are respected for their thoroughness and ability to provide fulfillment and positive feelings.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is a highly regarded kitchenware competition that attracts talented designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands from the kitchenware and interior design industries. Participating in this award allows entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the kitchenware industry. The A' Design Award, established in 2008, is an international and juried design competition open to entries from all countries and industries. Its ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

