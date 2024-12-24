Robust Presales for HHSE Book on Trump Temporarily Shuts Down Amazon Orders

Presale consumer demand was so strong for this new Trump book, that Amazon has temporarily suspended the acceptance of new orders.

Hannover House working to resolve issue so that Amazon preorders may resume

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

This is a good problem to have - an item that is selling at an alarmingly fast rate!” — Eric Parkinson, CEO Hannover House (OTC:HHSE)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book on the Trump presidential campaign from Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) proved to be so popular during its first hour of presales yesterday, that the Amazon website created a temporary block for acceptance of new orders. Hannover House is working with Amazon product management to remove the block so that consumers can resume ordering this new book.“AMERICAN MANIFESTO: The Unstoppable Journey of President Donald J. Trump” by best-selling author Barr McClellan, goes behind-the-scenes of the Trump campaign to reveal insights and strategies that delivered a historic victory for President Trump. The book chronicles the plans and techniques that appealed to hot-button issues for voters, and peeled away support from key demographics that the Democrats were taking for granted. The book went live on the Amazon site Monday morning, but was frozen from pre-orders after just one hour of vigorous demand.“We understand why this happened,” said Hannover House CEO Eric Parkinson. “ We have not had such a brisk selling book in over 10 years, since our last book release by Barr McClellan. The Amazon.com pre-order system has a series of risk analysis logarithms that make a comparative look at hourly sales volumes from each supplier. When a new item blasts off towards number one status, this can trigger a sales freeze while management evaluates the matter. We believe that this temporary choke on presales from Amazon will be relieved within the next day,” he concluded.Hannover House believes that this new book is on track to hit number one best selling status in the nonfiction, political category, which would be a major financial windfall for HHSE. A major campaign in support of presales from “X” and Truth Social has been delayed until the presale issue is resolved. The item is also expected to launch this week on BN.com without any limitation on acceptance of pre-orders.“This is a good problem to have - an item that is selling at an alarmingly fast rate!” said Parkinson. “We feel that this book appeals not only to fans of Trump, but equally to scholars of political history and Democratic Party leaders who may wish to learn from errors made during the 2024 presidential campaign cycle. Trump took advantage of weaknesses in the Democratic strategy, and he secured the victory through superior campaigning practices. The result is one for the history books, and Barr’s book is the key to understanding what happened,” Parkinson concluded.

