WeBuy Global Ltd Achieves Milestone Disney Cruise Sales with AI-Powered Travel Assistant, Micky1.0

Singapore, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd (Nasdaq: WBUY) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the remarkable success of its recent Disney cruise campaign, powered by its revolutionary Micky1.0 Travel AI on WhatsApp. By seamlessly integrating advanced AI technology with personalized customer service, Webuy demonstrated its ability to drive significant customer engagement and financial results.



AI-Driven Success



The Disney cruise campaign leveraged Webuy’s digital marketing expertise to direct leads to Micky1.0, the Company’s AI-powered travel assistant. Micky1.0 efficiently answered customer inquiries, provided real-time quotes, and tailored recommendations, before transferring qualified leads to travel consultants for deal closure. This streamlined process highlights the synergy between advanced technology and human expertise.



Outstanding Results



From December 10th to 23rd,2024, the Disney campaign exclusively drove the following financial achievements:

• Receivable Booking Value (RBV): SGD 465,527

• Booking Revenue: SGD 162,202

These figures highlight the significant impact of the Disney project, powered by Webuy’s AI capabilities, on revenue growth.



Driving Value for Customers and Shareholders

“The success of the Disney cruise campaign reflects the strength of our AI-driven approach in enhancing customer experiences and driving sales,” said Vincent Xue Bin, CEO of Webuy Global Ltd. “We’re excited about the future as we scale Micky1.0 and similar innovations to unlock greater value for our customers and shareholders.”



Expanding Opportunities in Travel

As Webuy continues to grow its travel services, the Company remains committed to integrating cutting-edge AI technologies like Micky1.0 with its core offerings, paving the way for future success in the Southeast Asian market and beyond.



About Webuy Global Ltd



Webuy Global Ltd (Nasdaq: WBUY) is a forward-thinking, technology-driven company aimed at becoming the leading e-commerce and travel platform in Southeast Asia. Leveraging advanced AI technologies, the Company enhances its 'group buy' model by providing personalized recommendations, predictive demand analytics, and seamless community interactions. In addition, Webuy integrates AI-powered travel solutions, such as its proprietary AI Travel Consultant, to deliver personalized itineraries, group travel planning, and real-time support. These innovations streamline the traditional supply chain, foster a community-driven shopping experience, and simplify travel planning for its users. Webuy is committed to improving the lives of millions of families in Southeast Asia with high-quality, affordable products, services, and travel experiences. For more information, visit https://www.webuysg.com/Investor/

