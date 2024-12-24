Bybit Supports Wildlife Conservation Through Sea Turtle Adoption Initiative with Subsum

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce a meaningful step towards environmental sustainability with the adoption of an endangered sea turtle, named “Bybit.” In collaboration with WWF and Sumsub, this initiative underscores Bybit’s commitment to raising awareness about wildlife conservation and supporting efforts to protect endangered species.

Enhancing Security and User Experience with Sumsub

Bybit’s focus on innovation and responsibility extends to its collaboration with Sumsub, a globally recognized identity verification and KYC/AML compliance provider. This partnership has enabled Bybit to streamline its Know Your Customer (KYC) process, ensuring faster and more efficient onboarding for users while maintaining stringent fraud prevention measures. Since the integration in July 2021, Sumsub’s automated solutions have significantly enhanced Bybit’s ability to detect fraudulent documents and maintain a secure trading environment for its global community of over 60 million users.

Bybit’s Sea Turtle Adoption Initiative

In collaboration with WWF’s conservation efforts, Bybit’s sea turtle adoption symbolizes a broader commitment to environmental stewardship. Contributions from the campaign will support research and habitat protection programs vital to safeguarding endangered species and their ecosystems. WWF focuses on addressing immediate threats to wildlife and protecting their natural habitats, directing funds to impactful field programs.

Campaign Details

Campaign Period: December 24, 2024 – January 24, 2025

How to Participate:

New Users:

Sign up on Bybit and make a first deposit of 100 USDT to support the initiative and enjoy a welcome bonus of 50 USDT, along with rewards up to 5,050 USDT.

Existing Users (no EFTD yet):

Make your first deposit of 100 USDT to contribute to the cause.

Supporting Conservation with Bybit

This initiative provides an opportunity for Bybit users to contribute to a meaningful cause while engaging with the platform. By participating in this campaign, users can help drive efforts to create a sustainable future for endangered species like Bybit the sea turtle.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

