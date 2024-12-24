Downstream Processing Market Rising Valuation to Reach $92.0 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 13.5%

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alarming rise in demand for single-use systems, lower risk of cross-contamination and reduced manufacturing costs and increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals are projected to drive the downstream processing market during the forecast period.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Downstream Processing Market was estimated at $21.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $92.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Request Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2862 Rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals and increase in R&D expenditure for biopharmaceutical companies drive the growth of the global downstream processing market. On the other hand, dearth and shortage of skilled bioprocess engineers restrain the growth to some extent. However, emerging markets such as China and India offer lucrative opportunities in the industry.Rise in demand for single-use systems, lower risk of cross-contamination and reduced manufacturing costs and increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals drive the Downstream Processing Market Growth. In addition, the increase in the prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, genetic disorders, and rare disease among others and COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for vaccines and antibody production, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in upcoming years. However, dearth and shortage of skilled bioprocess engineers restrain the market growth. Moreover, emerging markets such as China and India, offer profitable opportunities to expand this market.The global downstream processing market is analyzed across technology, product, system, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, the purification segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2862 Based on product, the chromatography columns and resins segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global downstream processing market report include Danaher Corporation, Repligen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Lonza Group AG, Eppendorf AG, 3M Company, Finesse Solutions, Inc., and Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.