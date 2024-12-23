NSF invests nearly $15M in four academic institutions for cybersecurity scholarships

Today, the U.S. National Science Foundation awarded CyberCorps® Scholarship for Service (SFS) grants to four academic institutions in an investment of nearly $15 million toward training the next generation of cybersecurity professionals and strengthening the cybersecurity workforce at government organizations.

"For nearly 25 years, the SFS program has been addressing the nation’s critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals in the field," said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. "This next cohort, focusing on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomous systems security, next-generation wireless, cybersecurity for smart manufacturing and more, is poised to make significant contributions to our national and economic security. Their work will contribute to the success of this great program and further strengthen the nation’s cybersecurity landscape."

Spanning 43 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, the NSF CyberCorps SFS program not only extends full scholarships and stipends to students but also forges a modern approach to cybersecurity education. The recipients of these scholarships commit to contributing their expertise to federal, state, local or tribal government cybersecurity roles post-graduation.

Three of the four 2024 award recipients are new to the SFS program. The awardees and their projects are:

CyberCorps Scholarship for Service: Developing the Next-generation Cyber Workforce, Washington State University

CyberCorps Scholarship for Service: Training Iowa's Cyber Talents to Protect the Nation’s Critical Infrastructure, Iowa State University

CyberCorps Scholarship for Service: EAGLE: Empowering American Government Leadership in Cybersecurity through Education, George Mason University

CyberCorps Scholarship for Service: The New Buckeye Scholarship for Service Program, The Ohio State University

More information about CyberCorps SFS can be found at nsf.gov.