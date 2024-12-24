Service SA partners with Hutt Street Centre to support vulnerable South Australians

Release date: 19/12/24

A new ongoing collaboration between the State Government and the Hutt St Centre is helping vulnerable people, including those experiencing homelessness, rebuild their lives.

Under the partnership, Service SA staff attend the Hutt St Centre once a fortnight to assist people with essential life administration, offering a safe and accessible way to access identification documents.

Many vulnerable South Australians face significant barriers when trying to get identification documents, which are a crucial first step toward securing housing, banking, education and employment, and reconnecting with community services - key elements for rebuilding their everyday lives.

The initiative follows a successful eight-week trial that assisted around 40 people with the paperwork and photos for proof of age cards, fine management, driver licence status checks and setting up mySAGOV accounts on personal devices.

One client avoided losing their license after accessing timely assistance through the service - a critical outcome that allowed them to maintain their mobility and livelihood.

The trial revealed that vulnerable individuals often encounter stigma or feel judged when accessing traditional public services which discourages them from seeking help. A safe and trusted environment such as the Hutt St Centre helps break down these barriers, allowing people to engage with government services confidently.

The welcoming environment at Hutt St Centre allows Service SA staff to work more effectively to understand and address the unique needs of each person, creating solutions that genuinely help.

A Service SA staff member will attend the Hutt St Centre fortnightly on Thursdays from 8am to 12pm.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

Photo identification is more than just a card – it’s a ticket to housing, work and financial stability. Without it, many vulnerable South Australians can be locked out of essential services and pathways to independence.

We know that taking services to people experiencing homelessness and rough sleeping, through assertive outreach, is the most effective way to provide support.

Having access to key documents can be pathway to getting a job or a housing outcome, but this can often be tricky when people are living day-to-day in a homelessness situation.

I’m really proud of our government in partnering with the Hutt St Centre to provide this valuable to service to people in our community who really need it.

Attributable to Hutt Street Centre CEO Chris Burns

At Hutt St Centre, we provide hope and opportunity, supporting people facing homelessness to rebuild their lives on their journey to homefulness.

Our team is available to listen, offer guidance and connect individuals to essential visiting services, such as Service SA.

Simple tasks, such as renewing a license, can be overwhelming for those with limited resources and sleeping rough, yet a license might be the key to accessing employment, housing or even healthcare.

We thank the State Government for providing this invaluable service at Hutt St Centre, enabling people to take essential steps toward rebuilding their lives and reconnecting with the community in a safe and supportive space.