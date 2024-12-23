Chair of BC Labour Relations Board, Employment Standards Tribunal reappointed

CANADA, December 23 - Jennifer Glougie has been reappointed by Niki Sharma, Attorney General, as chair of the BC Labour Relations Board and the Employment Standards Tribunal following a merit-based recruitment process.

Glougie has served as chair of the BC Labour Relations Board and the Employment Standards Tribunal since February 2022. She has been reappointed to a five-year term that will begin on Feb. 5, 2025.

Glougie holds a law degree from the University of Victoria and a PhD in linguistics from the University of British Columbia. She is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia and the Canadian Bar Association, as well as the Canadian Linguistics Association, the International Association of Forensic Linguists, and the International Law and Language Association.

As part of her private practice, Glougie was involved in labour education through the Canadian Labour Congress and various labour councils throughout the province. She served as associate chair of the BC Labour Relations Board from May 2018 to February 2022.

The BC Labour Relations Board is an independent administrative tribunal with the mandate to mediate and resolve disputes related to unionized workplaces under the Labour Relations Code. The Employment Standards Tribunal conducts hearings of appeals and decisions made by the Employment Standards Branch, which is established under the Employment Standards Act. Combined, these mechanisms provide workers and employers with the ability to resolve workplace disputes in a fair and efficient manner.

Learn More:

For more information about the Labour Relations Board, visit: https://www.lrb.bc.ca/

For more information about the Employment Standards Tribunal, visit: http://www.bcest.bc.ca/