Office of the Governor – News Release – Blessing Ceremony Marks the Opening of Alana Ola Pono Kauhale: A Community of Hope and Support

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



BLESSING CEREMONY MARKS THE OPENING OF ALANA OLA PONO KAUHALE: A COMMUNITY OF HOPE AND SUPPORT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 23, 2024

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., alongside leading advocates to house the houseless, opened a new kauhale in the continuing work toward ending homelessness in Hawai‘i. This groundbreaking community project, Alana Ola Pono: Awakening to a Good Life at 357 North King Street, is designed to provide a safe, supportive and culturally rooted environment for individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness.

The name Alana Ola Pono — meaning “Awakening to a Good Life” — was gifted by revered cultural practitioner Pualani Kanakaʻole Kanahele, grounding the project in the values of aloha and ʻohana.

Governor Green emphasized the importance of kauhale in addressing homelessness, stating, “This initiative reflects a powerful collaboration between the Institute for Human Services (IHS), HomeAid Hawai‘i and the broader community. This kauhale is a testament to the power of shared commitment to creating a brighter future for all Hawai‘i residents and collectively addressing one of the largest challenges we face as a community. As we open Alana Ola Pono, we also look forward to continued partnerships as we work together to make lasting progress and ensure every resident has a place to call home.”

Kauhale communities like Alana Ola Pono play a vital role in addressing homelessness in Hawai‘i. These villages offer not just shelter but a pathway to stability, belonging and self-sufficiency. By creating safe and supportive environments rooted in cultural values, kauhale help break the cycle of homelessness and offer hope to some of Hawai‘i’s most vulnerable residents. Alana Ola Pono reflects a collective commitment to tackling one of the state’s most pressing challenges through innovation, collaboration and aloha.

This kauhale is tailored to meet the diverse needs of its residents, with a focus on fostering belonging and preparing individuals for permanent housing. Expected residents include:

Young adults seeking workforce development opportunities

Adults and couples transitioning out of chronic homelessness

Adults with pets, ensuring no one has to choose between housing and their beloved companions

Site Features:

The thoughtfully designed site includes:

43 kauhale units (6 ADA-compliant)

Two security units

Two community centers for shared activities and gatherings

Facilities for daily living, including showers, restrooms, laundry and kitchens

Dedicated spaces for security, maintenance and technology, ensuring a safe and functional environment

The blessing ceremony, officiated by Kahu Kordell Kekoa, included remarks from project leaders and key dignitaries, including Governor Green. This event symbolizes the collaboration between government, nonprofits and community leaders who are committed to addressing homelessness with innovative solutions.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to this vision,” said IHS Executive Director Connie Mitchell. “Alana Ola Pono represents not just housing, but hope and the chance for a new beginning through the power of life together — community.”

HomeAid Hawai‘i Executive Director Kimo Carvalho added, “This is the meaningful work we are fortunate to do — to provide housing options to those who face so much uncertainty. Partnering with IHS and their long track record of service allows us the ability to foster a continuum of care for those most in need.”

Photos, courtesy Office of the Governor, are here.

Video assets courtesy HomeAid Hawaiʻi will be uploaded here, target-time 2 p.m.

About IHS

The Institute for Human Services (IHS) is Hawai‘i’s oldest, largest and most comprehensive human services agency, offering a wide range of services to prevent and end homelessness.

About HomeAid Hawai‘i

HomeAid Hawai‘i is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness build new lives through construction, community engagement and education. In partnership with local builders and community organizations, HomeAid develops safe and dignified housing solutions. Our mission is to be a vital force in creating lasting solutions to homelessness across Hawai‘i, one project at a time.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0121

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]