NEW EPISODE of Accessing Life: More Accessible Shopping For Every...
Shopping should be an accessible and enjoyable experience for everyone.
On the newest episode of OPWDD's podcast "Accessing Life," Chester explores how shopping can be made more accessible for everyone.
Chester interviews self-advocate Shameka Andrews about speaking up for what you need when shopping. He also interviews Michelle McKeever, director of customer service with Price Chopper Supermarkets - Market 32 Grocery Stores.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.