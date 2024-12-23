Two Weeks Left for Floridians to Apply for FEMA Assistance After Hurricanes Milton and Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Floridians who sustained loss from Hurricanes Milton and/or Helene have two weeks remaining to apply for federal assistance. The deadline is Jan. 7, 2025.

If you applied for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Helene and have additional damage from Hurricane Milton, you will need to apply separately for Milton and provide the dates of your most recent damage.

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Office of Civil Rights if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Office of Civil

Rights can be contacted at FEMA-OCR@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.