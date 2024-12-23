Message from Secretary Mayorkas for the Holiday Season

The holidays and the new year are right around the corner. Throughout this past year, you have performed extraordinary work on behalf of our country. That has been the case throughout the preceding years as well. There is no greater workforce in the world than you.

This has been a year of great challenges and great accomplishments. It has also been a year of great loss; we have lost colleagues in the line of duty and off duty too. The holidays and the promise of a new year bring joy and optimism and surround us with the love of family and friends. They also prompt reflection and strong memories. For many in our Department, the holidays do not provide a break from work; the work to secure our homeland never stops.

I am honored to close out this year and usher in the new year alongside you. I am deeply thankful for everything you do, and will do, for our country. For those of you on duty over the holidays, you and your loved ones have my, and our nation’s, gratitude.

I wish you all a safe and joyous holiday season.

Alejandro N. Mayorkas

Secretary of Homeland Security

With honor and integrity, we will safeguard the American people, our homeland, and our values.