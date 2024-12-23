Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,056 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,484 in the last 365 days.

Darrell Kelley Named Artist of the Month by MTVrock

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and social activist Darrell Kelley has been recognized as Artist of the Month by MTVrock for November 2024. This prestigious honor acknowledges Kelley's outstanding contributions to the music industry, particularly with his soul-stirring rendition of the classic hit, "Neither One of Us."

LA, CA, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and social activist Darrell Kelley has been recognized as Artist of the Month by MTVrock for November 2024. This prestigious honor acknowledges Kelley's outstanding contributions to the music industry, particularly with his soul-stirring rendition of the classic hit, "Neither One of Us."


Kelley's unique interpretation of "Neither One of Us" caught the attention of MTVrock, showcasing his vocal range, emotional delivery, and ability to reimagine timeless classics. His music embodies the spirit of activism, social justice, and unity, resonating with audiences nationwide.

This recognition is a testament to Kelley's tireless efforts to create music that inspires, educates, and uplifts. As Artist of the Month, Kelley will be featured prominently on MTVrock's website and social media channels, introducing his music to an even broader audience.

Note to editor: High-resolution images and interview requests available upon request.

For more information about Darrell Kelley and his music, please visit Spotify.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #DarrellKelleyArtistOfTheMonth.

https://x.com/_darrellkelley?mx=2
https://www.facebook.com/people/Darrell-Kelley/100058104819281/
https://www.instagram.com/darrellkelleyofficial/
https://soundcloud.com/user-792034936/neither-one-of-us

Attachment 


Darrell Kelley
Darrell@uwgeam.com
888-669-4441
Darrell Kelley

Darrell Kelley Named Artist of the Month by MTVrock

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Darrell Kelley Named Artist of the Month by MTVrock

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more