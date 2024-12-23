BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq - OMIC), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE - JWN), Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE - DESP), Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq - PDCO)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq - OMIC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Singular Genomics will be acquired by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. for $20.00 per share in an all-cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Singular Genomics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/singular-genomics-systems-inc-nasdaq-omic/.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE - JWN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Nordstrom will be acquired by Pete, Jamie Nordstrom and other members of the Nordstrom family (collectively, the “Nordstrom Family”) and El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Liverpool”) (BMV: LIVEPOL) The buyers will purchase the Company for $24.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6.25 billion on an enterprise basis. The investigation concerns whether the Nordstrom Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nordstrom-inc-nyse-jwn/.

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE - DESP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Despegar.com will be acquired by Prosus (Euronext: PRX) for $19.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion on an enterprise basis. The investigation concerns whether the Despegar.com Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/despegar-com-corp-nyse-desp/.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq - PDCO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Patterson Companies will be acquired by Patient Square Capital for $31.35 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4.1 billion, including the refinancing of Patterson’s receivables facilities. The investigation concerns whether the Patterson Companies Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/patterson-companies-inc-nasdaq-pdco/

