Camposol Holding PLC Announces Management Updates: Ricardo Naranjo appointed Chief Executive Officer.

LIMA, Peru, December 23, 2024 -- Camposol Holding PLC (Camposol or the Company), a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food globally, is pleased to announce that Ricardo Naranjo Fernández has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Camposol, effective January 1, 2025.

Ricardo has served as Interim CEO since June 2024, during which he demonstrated exceptional leadership, inspiring collaboration and teamwork while delivering remarkable results. His ability to quickly adapt, lead with impact, and build trust across the organization has solidified his position as a natural leader and a key figure for the Company’s future.

With over 15 years of experience, much of which has been in the agricultural sector, Ricardo brings a distinguished track record in Finance and Strategy. His strategic vision, ability to lead high-performing teams, and expertise in implementing innovative and technological strategies make him the ideal person to guide Camposol into its next chapter of growth and success.

The Board of Directors has unanimously endorsed Ricardo’s appointment, fully confident in his ability to create value and drive sustainable growth. Under his leadership, Camposol will continue to strengthen its position as a global leader in the agricultural industry.

As part of this leadership transition, Samuel Dyer Coriat will step down from his role as Executive Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2025, while remaining as Chairman of the Board. This change reflects the Company’s commitment to enhancing executive leadership under Ricardo’s guidance.

Samuel Dyer Coriat, Chairman of Camposol’s Board of Directors, remarked:

“Ricardo has shown extraordinary dedication and commitment to our mission of improving lives through agriculture. I am confident that his leadership will steer Camposol towards even greater achievements as we consolidate our growth and pursue new opportunities. I extend my best wishes to Ricardo for continued success in this important role.”

As Camposol embarks on this new chapter, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. With a clear vision and a strong leadership team, we are ready to continue growing, delivering value to our clients, and reinforcing our position as a trusted leader in the agricultural industry. We are excited for what lies ahead and remain dedicated to working the fields to improve lives.

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO

Email: jyesquen@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food to families worldwide. Our operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Mexico, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. We have stablished trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serve customers in over 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes and mangoes, among others.

CAMPOSOL is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and holds various international certifications, including Global Gap, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC. Additionally, CAMPOSOL ensures compliance destination country legislation and is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

