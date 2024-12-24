Fornando Hill Launches Electric Vehicle Univ (EVU) to Drive EV Adoption Through Education and Workforce Development

At EVU, we believe that education and workforce development are essential to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles,” — Fornando Hill, Founder and Chairman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fornando Hill, a veteran electrical contractor with over 30 years of industry experience, has announced the official launch of Electric Vehicle Univ (EVU), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing electric vehicle (EV) adoption through education and training. Hill, who founded Visacomm, brings expertise and passion for clean technology to this new initiative.Fornando Hill's entry into CleanTech was sparked by his work as a contractor with Solar City, which later merged with Tesla. While collaborating with Tesla, he recognized a pressing need for better consumer education and a shortage of skilled EV charger installers. Motivated to address these challenges, Hill founded EVU in 2023 to deliver targeted educational programs and workforce development initiatives to close these gaps.EVU is committed to innovation, sustainability, inclusivity, collaboration, excellence, and integrity. The organization offers a comprehensive range of EV adoption classes, optional support services, and workforce development programs. These initiatives aim to enhance public knowledge, foster innovation, and build a skilled workforce to advance EV technology.Earlier this year, EVU opened its first training facility in Atlanta, spanning approximately 4,000 square feet. The facility will host its first classes for the general public in 2025, with plans to expand virtual education offerings in the coming year."At EVU, we believe that education and workforce development are essential to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles," said Fornando Hill, Founder and Chairman of EVU. "Our programs are designed to empower individuals and businesses with the skills and knowledge needed to support the rapid growth of EV technology."To assist the community in transitioning to electric mobility, EVU offers an EV auto brokerage service. This service supports students, staff, and stakeholders in identifying and acquiring EVs that align with their needs and budgets. The service provides guidance and streamlines transactions through industry connections and expertise, ensuring community members secure optimal deals and make well-informed choices.You can partner with EVU through program sponsorship, event sponsorship, donating equipment and tools, providing software and tools for technology access, teaching and training, and offering event and workshop support. To learn more about partnership opportunities, visit https://www.evuniv.org/contact For more information, visit www.evuniv.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.