Alaska Assisted Living Homeowner Sentenced for Medical Assistance Fraud

December 20, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Abdoulie Lowe was sentenced today in Superior Court for Medical Assistance Fraud, pursuant to a plea agreement with the Alaska Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Lowe received a sentence of three years with two years eight months suspended, and 10 years of probation, including $602,338.51 in restitution. The court sentenced Lowe to 90 days in jail with 90 days of jail time suspended for the conviction involving his failure to provide workers’ compensation insurance for his employees.

Lowe ran an assisted living home business in Anchorage where he was required to maintain detailed business records outlining the care of his Medicaid clients and workers’ compensation insurance for his employees. Mr. Lowe failed to fulfill either requirement. Having worked in the health care services profession for 20years, Mr. Lowe knew that he was required to keep detailed records for the clients in his charge to receive compensation from the Medicaid program. Maintaining detailed records outlining the health, safety, and care of Medicaid clients placed in the protection of private assisted living homes is critical to ensuring that these vulnerable individuals receive the best quality of care.

Although the Court ultimately accepted the parties’ sentencing agreement, the court recognized that Mr. Lowe was motivated largely by greed and that he appeared to have little insight into his crimes. The focus of the sentence was rehabilitation and general deterrence.

The maximum sentence for Mr. Lowe’s class B felony crime is 10 years in jail and a $100,000 fine.

The Alaska Medicaid Fraud Control Unit would like to thank the FBI, Alaska Department of Health, Division of Senior and Disabilities Services, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Division of Workers’ Compensation and Homeland Security-Border Patrol for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation of Mr. Lowe.

*By CFR the following is required to be attached to MFCU press releases:

*The Alaska MFCU is part of the Alaska Department of Law and is located in Anchorage. It is responsible for investigating and prosecuting Medicaid fraud, abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of patients in any facility that accepts Medicaid funds. The unit is 75% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,938,084.31 for FY 2024. The remaining 25%, totaling $646,028.10 is funded by the State of Alaska. Citizens with information about suspected medical assistance fraud, patient abuse or neglect are encouraged to use theAlaska MFCU online complaint form or to contact the unit at (907) 269-6279.

CONTACT: Sr. Assistant Attorney General, John Darnall or Investigator Scott Wright.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.