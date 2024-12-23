PSD Shares Governor Phil Scott's Announcement of The New PSD Commissioner Kerrick Johnson

December 20, 2024

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment Kerrick Johnson, of North Middlesex, as commissioner of the Department of Public Service, Mike Ferrant, of Williamstown, as deputy commissioner of the Department of Liquor and Lottery and has named Sandy Bigglestone as acting commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation.

Ferrant replaces former deputy commissioner Andrew Collier, who was appointed as commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles last month. Johnson replaces June Tierney and Bigglestone will serve as acting commissioner, replacing Kevin Gaffney. Both Tierney and Gaffney will be retiring at the end of the year.

About Kerrick Johnson, commissioner, Department of Public Service

Kerrick Johnson has served in key leadership roles over the past decade of energy sector transformation. Most recently, Johnson served as Vermont Electric Power Company’s (VELCO) executive advisor. In this role, Johnson helped the VELCO team identify, develop and collaboratively execute strategic development initiatives, build effective advocacy relationships and earn stakeholder support through responsive, imaginative messaging. Prior to that, he served as a co-founder and chief ecosystem officer for Utopus Insights, a New York-based energy company.

“Kerrick has extensive experience as a leader in the energy sector which will be valuable as we help Vermonters make the switch to cleaner energy sources in ways they can afford,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I also want to thank Commissioner Tierney for serving on my cabinet as Public Service commissioner for the last eight years. She has brought invaluable wisdom and counsel. I wish her all the best in her much-deserved retirement.”

“I am honored and grateful to Governor Scott for the opportunity,” said Johnson. “I look forward to working with the talented and committed Department of Public Service team to create and deliver greater energy value to Vermonters.”

Johnson grew up in Barre, attended Johnson State College and honorably served four years in the United States Air Force as an airborne Russian linguist. He and his wife Mary Ann live in North Middlesex.

