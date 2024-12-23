Toll Brothers Releases New Home Sites in Aurora Ridge at Great Sky Community in Cherokee County, Georgia

CANTON, Ga., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated release of new home sites at Aurora Ridge at Great Sky, a new community of luxury homes and future onsite amenities in Cherokee County, Georgia. Home buyers are invited to visit the Toll Brothers Sales Center, located at 1001 Winding Branch Drive in Canton, to tour the professionally decorated model home and learn more about the available home sites in the community.

Aurora Ridge at Great Sky is a premier master-planned community offering two collections of two-story single-family homes priced from the low $500,000s. Homes in the Heritage and Cottage collections feature open floor plans ranging from 2,618 to 3,599+ square feet with two-car garages, home offices, and indoor/outdoor living features. The new home site releases offer basement options and a choice of locations with community views.





Homeowners in Aurora Ridge at Great Sky will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle and convenient location along Interstate 575​ and Georgia State Route 20. Future onsite amenities include a community clubhouse with a full-time Lifestyle Director; three swimming pools​ with a splash pad and water slide; pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts; and a nature trail featuring lakes and streams.





“Nestled among the rolling green hills and overlooking the tranquil Hickory Log Creek Reservoir, Aurora Ridge at Great Sky is a gateway to an idyllic lifestyle in Canton, Georgia,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. “This community offers spacious single-family residences and luxurious amenities, set against a breathtaking natural backdrop. We invite home shoppers to visit us to learn more about the new home sites and tour model home to get inspired by the unrivaled personalization options available through our Design Studio experience.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Aurora Ridge at Great Sky and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/431d7d04-9866-48af-aaca-d7fed87538e1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0fb70b6-fa4a-4a0b-bc3c-aba8cf07e24d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bf24a3a-d15f-487d-a185-29ac58e953c6

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Aurora Ridge at Great Sky by Toll Brothers Aurora Ridge at Great Sky, a new luxury home community by Toll Brothers, releases new home sites in Canton, Cherokee County, Georgia. Aurora Ridge at Great Sky by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers homeowners in Aurora Ridge at Great Sky will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle with three swimming pools with a splash pad and water slide; pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts; and more. Aurora Ridge at Great Sky by Toll Brothers “Nestled among the rolling green hills and overlooking the tranquil Hickory Log Creek Reservoir, Aurora Ridge at Great Sky is a gateway to an idyllic lifestyle in Canton, Georgia,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.