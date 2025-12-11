AI Enters the Holiday Photo Tradition with PhotoJing’s New Santa Pack

Santa poses with two children and their dog in a festive holiday portrait created using PhotoJing’s AI Santa Photos pack.

Make this holiday season special: PhotoJing’s AI Santa Photos pack turns selfies into custom portraits for families and pets - $9.99, no studio required.

Our AI Santa Photos pack makes holiday portraits fun and exciting for kids and pets, letting families create festive memories without a professional studio or the hassles of dress up.” — Purnima Harikrishna

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For generations, holiday portraits have been a central part of family traditions, from cozy in-home snapshots to professional studio sessions. But this year, some households are turning to artificial intelligence to simplify the process. PhotoJing, an AI-powered photography platform that transforms standard selfies into themed photo packs, has launched a Santa Photos pack for children and pets. The pack is available at:The platform allows users to upload a few simple photos, which the AI then transforms into festive portraits featuring Santa settings, winter backdrops, and seasonal styling — all without the need for a studio or professional equipment. Each themed photo pack, including the Santa Photos pack, is offered at a flat rate of $9.99 per pack, making high-quality AI-generated holiday portraits accessible to families and pet owners.“We’re seeing families experiment with AI in ways that feel personal rather than technical,” said Purnima Harikrishna, Founder, PhotoJing. “Holiday photos are one of those moments where convenience and creativity intersect. Parents want meaningful portraits, but coordinating a traditional studio shoot can be time-consuming or stressful — especially when including young children or pets.”The Santa Photos pack includes pets, allowing dog owners and other pet parents to produce seasonal portraits with their animals in Santa-themed settings. The inclusion of pets in holiday photography has grown increasingly popular, and AI-generated imagery offers a low-pressure, customizable alternative to traditional photoshoots.PhotoJing’s release follows earlier themed packs, such as dating and travel portraits, reflecting a broader trend in which AI tools are increasingly part of everyday creative workflows. Analysts note that AI-generated imagery is changing how consumers engage with visual content: users can now create personalized media that once required a professional photographer, studio lighting, or extensive post-production skills.“Families today are looking for flexible, creative ways to capture memories,” said Purnima Harikrishna, Founder, PhotoJing. “With the Santa Photos pack, parents and pet owners alike can participate in holiday traditions digitally, creating images that feel authentic while taking advantage of AI technology.”The Santa Photos pack also aligns with a growing cultural appreciation for pet-focused holiday content. Dogs, cats, and other household animals are increasingly featured in seasonal cards, social media posts, and personal keepsakes. AI-generated Pet Santa Photos provide a solution for pet owners who may find it difficult to capture studio-quality portraits with animals, offering playful yet polished images suitable for cards, social feeds, or home display.In a creative nod to the 2025 Miss Universe pageant, PhotoJing produced a series of custom AI photoshoots of several contestants. Showcasing how AI can reimagine fashion, glamour, and personal style, the project illustrates the platform’s capabilities to transform selfies into stylized portraits. The unofficial, fan-inspired coverage can be viewed on PhotoJing’s YouTube Shorts channel: https://www.youtube.com/@photojingofficial/shorts PhotoJing emphasizes accessibility in its platform. All themed photo packs, including dating, travel, and holiday options, are available at a flat price of $9.99 per pack through the website: https://www.photojing.com . Users retain ownership of the generated images and can use them for personal purposes without licensing restrictions.The Santa Photos pack represents a convergence of technology, culture, and tradition, highlighting how digital tools are reshaping the way families and pet owners document and share seasonal memories. By combining AI creativity with user-supplied photos, the platform demonstrates that innovation in photography does not have to compromise the warmth, nostalgia, or personal touch of holiday images.About PhotoJingPhotoJing is an AI-driven photography platform that transforms user selfies into curated themed photo packs. The service includes dating, travel, seasonal, and holiday portrait options — including Santa Photos for families and pets. PhotoJing is headquartered in New York, NY, and seeks to make high-quality visual content accessible to everyday users. More information can be found at https://www.photojing.com Media Contact:Purnima HarikrishnaFounderhello@photojing.com540-998-7575

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.