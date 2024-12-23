Submit Release
Track Group Reports Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 (“FY24”). In FY24, the Company posted (i) total revenue of $36.9 Million (“M”), an increase of approximately 7.0% over total revenue of $34.5M for the year ended September 30, 2023 (“FY23”); (ii) FY24 operating loss of ($1.9M) compared to FY23 operating loss of ($1.5M); and (iii) net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($3.1M) in FY24 compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($3.4M) in FY23.

“Fiscal year 2024 marked a strong return to growth for Track Group, with notable increases in revenue, gross profit, and Adjusted EBITDA. This progress reflects the increased use of our products and services in legacy programs and continued expansion through newly awarded contracts domestically and abroad. With a strong pipeline and a commitment to delivering value, we are poised for continued success in fiscal year 2025.” said Derek Cassell, Track Group’s CEO. 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total FY24 revenue of $36.90M increased approximately 7.0% compared to FY23 revenue of $34.5M. The rise in revenue was driven principally by an increase in people assigned to monitoring for clients in Illinois and the Bahamas offset by decreases in revenue for our customer in Chile.

  • Gross profit of $17.2M in FY24 increased approximately 12.5% compared to FY23 gross profit of $15.3M due to an increase in revenue, lower monitoring center costs and lower communication costs, partially offset by higher device repair costs and higher server costs.

  • Operating loss in FY24 of ($1.9M) increased compared to the operating loss of ($1.5M) in FY23. The increase in net loss in FY24 is primarily due to non-recurring expenses including an impairment charge of approximately $0.8M associated with assets held for sale and a settlement related to a contract dispute of approximately $1.0M.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for FY24 of $5.4M, increased compared to $3.8M for FY23 due to an increase in revenue and gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA in FY24 as a percentage of revenue increased to 14.6%, compared to 11.1% for FY23 for the same reasons.

  • Cash balance of $3.6M for FY24 decreased compared to $4.1M for FY23. The change in cash position was principally due to the reinvestment in monitoring technology and the payment of a settlement related to a contract dispute.

  • Net loss attributable to shareholders in FY24 was ($3.1M) compared to net loss of ($3.4M) in FY23, a change principally attributable to higher gross profit, and income tax benefit, partially offset by higher operating expense and higher other expense.

Business Outlook

Track Group returned to revenue and gross profit growth in FY24, which reinforces our confidence in the strategic reinvestment in technology and the implementation of new programs initiated in late FY23. These endeavors position us well for sustained growth throughout FY25. As a result, the Company's preliminary outlook for FY25 is as follows: 

  Actual     Outlook
  FY 2023     FY 2024     FY 2025
Revenue: $ 34.5 M   $ 36.9 M   $35M - $36M
                   
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:   11.1 %     14.6 %   14% - 15%
                   

About Track Group, Inc.
Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQB exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc., and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes financial measures defined as “non-GAAP financial measures” by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one-time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the “Adjustments”).

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company’s financial results, including management’s analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company’s Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

           
TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
           
  September 30,     September 30,  
  2024     2023  
Assets              
Current assets:              
Cash $ 3,574,215     $ 4,057,195  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $432,904 and $178,095 respectively   4,428,535       4,536,916  
Prepaid expense and deposits   638,293       610,440  
Inventory, net of reserves of $82,848 and $3,772, respectively   582,481       1,286,194  
Assets held for sale   969,481       -  
Total current assets   10,193,005       10,490,745  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $430,003 and $1,920,850, respectively   317,206       115,808  
Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,982,972 and $6,348,695, respectively   4,598,864       5,187,092  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,699,966 and $17,430,846, respectively   13,959,571       14,157,294  
Goodwill   7,941,190       7,851,466  
Other assets, net   660,170       2,442,154  
Total assets $ 37,670,006     $ 40,244,559  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity (Deficit)              
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable $ 3,082,467     $ 2,796,712  
Accrued liabilities   2,639,318       2,571,839  
Current portion of long-term debt   -       308,417  
Liabilities held for sale   732,028       -  
Total current liabilities   6,453,813       5,676,968  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   42,639,197       42,801,165  
Long-term liabilities   186,407       259,359  
Total liabilities   49,279,417       48,737,492  
               
Stockholders equity (deficit):              
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,863,758 and 11,863,758 shares outstanding, respectively   1,186       1,186  
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding   -       -  
Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding   -       -  
Paid in capital   302,600,546       302,597,115  
Accumulated deficit   (312,691,811 )     (309,610,397 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,519,332 )     (1,480,837 )
Total equity (deficit)   (11,609,411 )     (8,492,933 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 37,670,006     $ 40,244,559  
               
               


           
TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
FOR THE FISCAL YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
           
  2024     2023  
Revenue:              
Monitoring and other related services $ 35,712,211     $ 33,503,687  
Product sales and other   1,174,289       972,178  
Total revenue   36,886,500       34,475,865  
               
Cost of revenue:              
Monitoring, products and other related services   16,615,936       15,915,300  
Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenue   3,061,520       3,263,490  
Total cost of revenue   19,677,456       19,178,790  
               
Gross profit   17,209,044       15,297,075  
               
Operating expense:              
General & administrative   11,521,826       10,275,695  
Selling & marketing   3,121,239       2,842,661  
Research & development   2,749,218       2,735,060  
Depreciation & amortization   944,115       987,472  
Impairment on assets held for sale   757,130       -  
Total operating expense   19,093,528       16,840,888  
               
Operating income (loss)   (1,884,484 )     (1,543,813 )
               
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   126,365       272,775  
Interest expense   (2,024,443 )     (1,960,488 )
Currency exchange rate gain (loss)   115,302       467,868  
Other income/(expense), net   (3,607 )     -  
Total other income (expense)   (1,786,383 )     (1,219,845 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes   (3,670,867 )     (2,763,658 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   (589,453 )     627,850  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   (3,081,414 )     (3,391,508 )
Foreign currency translation adjustments   (38,495 )     (206,220 )
Comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,119,909 )   $ (3,597,728 )
Net income (loss) per share basic:              
Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.26 )   $ (0.30 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding   11,863,758       11,634,449  
               
Net income (loss) per share diluted:              
Net income (loss) per common share $ (0.26 )   $ (0.30 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding   11,863,758       11,634,449  
               
               


           
TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA SEPTEMBER 30 (UNAUDITED)
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 		 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
                               
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA                              
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (309 )   $ (1,245 )   $ (3,081 )   $ (3,392 )
Interest expense, net   592       436       1,902       1,688  
Depreciation and amortization   978       1,070       4,006       4,251  
Income taxes (1)   (236 )     30       (589 )     628  
Board compensation and stock-based compensation   75       71       253       385  
Foreign exchange expense (gain)   (275 )     505       (115 )     (468 )
Impairment on Assets Held for Sale   757       -       757       -  
Other charges, net (2)   385       149       2,259       747  
Total Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,967     $ 1,016     $ 5,392     $ 3,839  
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue   20.2 %     11.8 %     14.6 %     11.1 %
                               
Non-GAAP earnings per share basic:                              
Weighted average common shares outstanding   11,863,758       11,863,758       11,863,758       11,634,449  
Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.17     $ 0.09     $ 0.45     $ 0.32  
                               
Non-GAAP earnings per share diluted:                              
Weighted average common shares outstanding   11,863,758       11,863,758       11,863,758       11,634,449  
Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.17     $ 0.09     $ 0.45     $ 0.32  


(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.
(2) Other charges in FY24 includes non-recurring expenses related to a settled contract dispute of approximately $1.0M, and our new monitoring center setup and training costs of $0.6M. Also included in other charges are expenses related to the board of directors, severance, and other Chile monitoring center costs.
   

James Berg
Chief Financial Officer
jim.berg@trackgrp.com 


