December 23 - Colorado Department of State Announces Year-End Hours of Service for Business Filing

State of Colorado
Department of State
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, December 23, 2024 - In observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Colorado Department of State will be closed Wednesday, December 25 and Wednesday, January 1.

Due to yearly maintenance, online filing applications for new businesses will be unavailable from 11:30 PM on Tuesday, December 31 until 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 1.

Mergers or other paper documents must be received in the office no later than 3:00 PM on December 29. Please do not wait until late afternoon on December 29 to submit your paper filings as circumstances beyond the Department’s control (weather, illness, etc.) may prohibit our ability to process your filing in the timeline you are attempting to achieve. Filings not received during scheduled business hours will be processed the next working business day.

Please plan ahead and file earlier by using a delayed effective date and time if necessary for filings that must be effective on December 31.

Filing deadlines will not be extended.

Email Public.Business@coloradosos.gov or call (303) 894-2200 with any questions.

