CS Philadelphia Helps PA College Secure Outstanding Tuition Payments

King’s College is a Catholic liberal arts college that offers students personal attention, a supportive environment, and a challenging education that will prepare them for successful futures. In May 2021, King’s College informed the U.S. Commercial Service office in Philadelphia (CS Philadelphia) of $1,844,673.00 in outstanding tuition payments for students on Saudi government scholarships. The client approached CS Philadelphia for assistance in securing payment from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education entity responsible for scholarship payment disbursement, the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission (SACM).

Upon investigating the nonpayment issue, CS Philadelphia realized this was a systemic issue for educational institutes across the U.S. impacted by SACM tuition non-payment. Over the next several months, CS Philadelphia and CS Riyadh worked with multiple Saudi Arabian government entities; SACM, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clear up the issue and ensure the claimant universities were paid. By June of 2023, communications from SACM had improved substantially and King’s College had successfully received partial payment of outstanding tuition fees totaling $1,582,486.