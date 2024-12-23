Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,405 in the last 365 days.

CS Philadelphia Helps PA College Secure Outstanding Tuition Payments

King’s College is a Catholic liberal arts college that offers students personal attention, a supportive environment, and a challenging education that will prepare them for successful futures. In May 2021, King’s College informed the U.S. Commercial Service office in Philadelphia (CS Philadelphia) of $1,844,673.00 in outstanding tuition payments for students on Saudi government scholarships. The client approached CS Philadelphia for assistance in securing payment from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education entity responsible for scholarship payment disbursement, the Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission (SACM).

Upon investigating the nonpayment issue, CS Philadelphia realized this was a systemic issue for educational institutes across the U.S. impacted by SACM tuition non-payment. Over the next several months, CS Philadelphia and CS Riyadh worked with multiple Saudi Arabian government entities; SACM, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clear up the issue and ensure the claimant universities were paid. By June of 2023, communications from SACM had improved substantially and King’s College had successfully received partial payment of outstanding tuition fees totaling $1,582,486.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CS Philadelphia Helps PA College Secure Outstanding Tuition Payments

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more