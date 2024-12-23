Patriot Mobile Partners with Cell Phones for Soldiers to Provide Christmas Day Cell Service for Navy Recruits

Worth, IL, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile and Cell Phones for Soldiers team up to provide cell phone service for a group of US Navy recruits participating in the Adopt-A-Sailor program on Christmas Day.

The Adopt-A-Sailor program is a heartwarming initiative designed to support U.S. Navy recruits during the holiday season. It allows families, civic organizations, and church groups to “adopt” these recruits, so they can have a day away from the base to enjoy the holidays. The American Legion Post 991 in Worth, IL is sponsoring the event, and the recruits are coming from the Recruit Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois.

“Cell Phones for Soldiers is delighted to offer these recruits a call home to their families on Christmas Day by providing them with donated cell phones from the American public.” said Cell Phones for Soldiers Founder, Rob Bergquist. “We’re thankful Patriot Mobile didn’t hesitate to help when we told them about this program.”

Patriot Mobile donates a portion of every dollar earned to causes that fight for our freedom and supporting America’s military, veterans and first responders is a key pillar of giving for the company.

“We wanted all of these recruits to be able to call home on Christmas Day,” said Patriot Mobile CEO, Glenn Story. “That’s why we donated unlimited cellular service for this important event.”

For many sailors, this is the first Christmas they are away from their families. While military personal cell phone policies have grown more relaxed in recent months, many of these recruits are still without phones or have limited service, but not on Christmas Day, thanks to Cell Phones for Soldiers, Patriot Mobile, and the Adopt-A-Sailor program.

About Cell Phones for Soldiers - Cell Phones for Soldiers is a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans. Since 2004, the charity has provided more than 400 million minutes of airtime to servicemen and women deployed around the world, by recycling more than 25 million cell phones reducing the impact on landfills.

About Patriot Mobile - Patriot Mobile is America’s ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile’s mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

Patriot Mobile

