Bitget Announces Strategic Collaboration with SunPump on Growth of Tron Meme Ecosystem Website

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a strategic collaboration with SunPump, the premier memecoin fair launch and trading platform on the TRON network. This partnership signifies a monumental stride in the development and expansion of TRON's burgeoning memecoin ecosystem, unlocking a plethora of opportunities for groundbreaking projects and community-centric initiatives.

SunPump has distinguished itself as a forward-looking platform that catalyzes memecoin growth while embracing cutting-edge trends, such as AI integration. By nurturing high-potential projects, SunPump exemplifies its prowess in fostering innovation, delivering support, and propelling cultural and technological advancements within the blockchain sphere.

As a cornerstone of this strategic alliance, Bitget will provide comprehensive support for meritorious projects launched through SunPump. This entails expedited listing processes, expert guidance, and post-listing marketing and trading activities, all aimed at fostering sustainable project expansion and participation.

This collaboration reflects Bitget's focus on supporting innovative ecosystems and provides SunPump with opportunities to expand its reach and enhance project visibility. By utilizing Bitget's network and resources, SunPump aims to advance its growth and impact.

SunPump is committed to fostering a dynamic and collaborative ecosystem, empowering projects launched through its fair launch platform to achieve lasting impact. Among its success stories, SunDog has emerged as a leading Tron meme, recently securing a Bithumb spot listing, debuting on OKX perpetuals, and gaining global recognition through Premier League advertising—bringing Tron meme culture to new heights. Complementing this momentum, NextMate, an AI-driven prediction market seamlessly integrated with memecoins, plays a pivotal role with its 4 million users and advanced AI agent designed to enhance token utilities for meme communities. Together, these efforts are shaping the future of the Tron meme ecosystem and connecting with audiences beyond the web3 space.

The TRON network is a leading Layer-1 blockchain with over 279 million user accounts and more than 9 billion transaction counts. By joining forces with SunPump, Bitget aims to fortify TRON's position as the preferred protocol for decentralized applications, USDT settlement, and memecoin innovation. This collaboration not only accelerates the proliferation of TRON-based projects but also reinforces Bitget's reputation as a pivotal enabler of blockchain innovation.

Bitget and SunPump aim to create new opportunities, support innovation, and contribute to the ongoing evolution of Web3. Through this collaboration, both parties strive to drive growth and make a meaningful impact within the blockchain industry.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

About SunPump

SunPump, the inaugural fair-launch platform for meme coins on TRON, offers a transparent and efficient ecosystem for decentralized growth. With thousands of tokens issued and numerous success stories, including projects surpassing $10M and $100M in market capitalization, SunPump is a force to be reckoned with. By collaborating with CEXs, DEXs, wallets, and third-party platforms, SunPump enhances listing prospects, amplifies exposure, and fosters long-term growth. Its unwavering focus on blockchain and AI innovation cements its position as a key stakeholder in TRON's ecosystem.

For further information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | sun.io

