RenovaroCube Receives Approval of Lumina Project by the Eurostars Funding Program

LUMINA is an Advanced Minimal Residual Disease Detection Platform for Lung Cancer Harnessing the Power of Multi-omics Biomarkers and AI

LOS ANGELES and AMSTERDAM, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ: RENB), a pioneer in cancer diagnostics and therapeutics powered by artificial intelligence, today announced its subsidiary RenovaroCube (the ‘Cube’), a leader in AI-driven cancer diagnostics by integrating multi-omics with liquid biopsies, together with its consortium partners Flomics Biotech, Uppsala Universitet and Oncodia, received grant funding approval for the Lumina project from the Eurostars funding program after review by an independent expert panel.

Eurostars is part of the European Partnership on Innovative SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises). The partnership is co-funded by the European Union through Horizon Europe. Eurostars is the largest international funding program for SMEs wishing to collaborate on R&D projects that create innovative products, processes or services for commercialization, with over €250M in expected public-private investment each year.

The Lumina project aims to deliver an advanced Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) detection platform for lung cancer. Harnessing the power of multi-omics biomarkers and AI-driven technology, this platform aims to transform recurrence risk prediction and treatment strategies for millions of patients worldwide.

“This award further validates our purpose-built AI platform in facilitating the discovery of biomarkers critical for early cancer detection, monitoring, and treatment personalization,” said David Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer of Renovaro. “In partnership with leading institutions and companies, including Uppsala University, Oncodia AB, and Flomics Biotech, the Lumina project is focused on improving lung cancer patient survival. Over 5.7 million lung cancer cases are treated or monitored globally each year, and of all curatively treated lung cancer patients, 60% will relapse. Lumina represents a significant opportunity to address this critical issue, and we look forward to continuing work with our partners to bring this product to market.”

A High-Performance Platform for Better Outcomes

The objective of the LUMINA project is to develop a cutting-edge platform designed to provide unparalleled accuracy in detecting minimal residual disease. To achieve this, liquid biopsies combined with multi-omics biomarker technology, represent a revolutionary approach. The LUMINA project’s AI-powered platform capitalizes on this potential, aiming to provide a highly accurate, non-invasive solution that addresses a critical unmet need in lung cancer care.

Collaborative Expertise

The LUMINA project is built on a strong foundation of collaboration with leading institutions and companies, including Uppsala University, Oncodia AB, and Flomics Biotech. These partnerships bring together world-class clinical expertise and a multi-omic approach, leveraging the analysis of cell-free DNA and RNA to ensure the platform’s success.

About Renovaro



Renovaro https://renovarogroup.com/ aims to accelerate precision and personalized medicine for longevity powered by mutually reinforcing AI and biotechnology platforms for early diagnosis, better-targeted treatments, and drug discovery. Renovaro Inc. includes RenovaroBio with its advanced cell-gene immunotherapy company and RenovaroCube.

About RenovaroCube

RenovaroCube is a pioneer in AI-based molecular diagnostics, committed to revolutionizing healthcare through advanced data analysis. Its platform integrates cutting-edge AI capabilities with state-of-the-art HPC infrastructure to provide unparalleled insights into multi-omic data for early detection of diseases based on non-invasive testing using liquid biopsy (blood).

RenovaroCube’s AI platform is purpose-built to process and analyze multi-omic molecular data, facilitating the discovery of biomarkers critical for early cancer detection, monitoring, and treatment personalization. Originally developed for the fintech sector, this platform is being reengineered for healthcare, offering:

Sequence Processing: Transform raw molecular data from patient samples into clean, analyzable formats using advanced sequencing and alignment technologies, ensuring the highest quality for downstream analysis.

Transform raw molecular data from patient samples into clean, analyzable formats using advanced sequencing and alignment technologies, ensuring the highest quality for downstream analysis. Biomarker Discovery: Harness unique algorithms and multi-omic pipelines to identify biologically relevant cancer biomarkers, providing critical insights into disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets.

Harness unique algorithms and multi-omic pipelines to identify biologically relevant cancer biomarkers, providing critical insights into disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets. AI Factory: Employ sophisticated machine learning models to predict cancer presence, origin, and stage based on extracted biomarker features. These models are trained on vast datasets to enhance accuracy and reliability, supporting early detection and personalized treatment strategies.

Employ sophisticated machine learning models to predict cancer presence, origin, and stage based on extracted biomarker features. These models are trained on vast datasets to enhance accuracy and reliability, supporting early detection and personalized treatment strategies. Precision Diagnostics: Offer an interactive interface for visualizing data, generating comprehensive clinical reports, and delivering actionable insights across various omic layers and biomarkers. This interface empowers healthcare professionals to make informed decisions with confidence.

About Flomics Biotech, S.L.

Flomics https://www.flomics.com/ is a fast-growing biotech company based in Barcelona, operating in the genomics and liquid biopsy space. Flomics’ objective is to develop a revolutionary diagnostic blood test based on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) of cell-free RNA, suitable for the early detection of different complex diseases, in particular cancer. Additionally, as CRO, Flomics also offers the following services: biomarker discovery (on tissue and biofluids), support on bioinformatic analysis and an intuitive web-based platform suitable for the analysis of NGS data (Stratus). The team at Flomics has a strong background in RNA and liquid biopsy, as well as advanced bioinformatics analysis methods.

About Uppsala Universitet

Uppsala University is the first university in the Nordic countries and a world-class research institution. The Department of Immunology, Genetics and Pathology is dedicated to advancing cancer diagnostics and treatment through the study of molecular changes associated with cancer. The research aims to harness measurable molecular information to improve diagnosis and therapy, with a strong focus on developing liquid biopsy-based diagnostic tests. A key initiative is the U-CAN project, which provides a unique biobank of high-quality clinical samples and data from cancer patients to support translational research. This effort, combined with cutting-edge molecular biology and clinical expertise, underscores the university's commitment to transforming cancer care.

About Oncodia AB

Oncodia is an innovative Medical Technology company based in Uppsala, Sweden. Oncodia is committed to providing in vitro diagnostic products that consistently meet customer needs, enhance patient treatment outcomes and adhere to regulatory and statutory requirements. Oncodia provides CE/IVD software for precision cancer medicine as well as CE/IVD products for DNA/RNA isolation from diagnostic tissue specimens. Their focus is to supply clinical pathology and oncology with the right solutions for optimal molecular diagnostics of solid tumors.

