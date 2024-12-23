National Advertising Division Refers Shuye Technology “Fastest” Hair Dryer Claims to Federal Trade Commission Following a Compliance Inquiry

In a compliance proceeding brought by competitor Dyson, Inc., Shuye Technology, Ltd. d/b/a Laifen failed to address the compliance concerns in the BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division inquiry. In accordance with its Procedures, the National Advertising Division (NAD) has referred Laifen to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

New York, NY, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a compliance proceeding brought by competitor Dyson, Inc., Shuye Technology, Ltd. d/b/a Laifen failed to address the compliance concerns in the BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division inquiry. In accordance with its Procedures, the National Advertising Division (NAD) has referred Laifen to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

In the initial December 2023 NAD Fast-Track SWIFT case, Laifen informed NAD that it would permanently discontinue the challenged claims that Laifen’s Swift, Swift SE, Swift Special, and Swift Premium hair dryers are the “fastest.”

NAD treated the permanently discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued. NAD opened a compliance inquiry due to concerns about substantially similar claims for the Swift hair dryers identified by Dyson.

Despite numerous outreach attempts, Laifen failed to address NAD’s compliance concerns. Pursuant to the NAD/NARB Procedures, NAD has referred this matter to the FTC for review and possible enforcement action. NAD will also refer this matter to platforms on which Laifen’s advertising appeared.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

